After half a hundred dismissals, Boris Johnson agrees to leave the scene

According to BBC policy editor Chris Mason, Boris Johnson will step down this Thursday but is expected to remain Prime Minister until the autumn. In the coming months, an internal election will take place within the Conservative Party and the new Prime Minister will arrive at the annual conference in Downing Street. The ToriesIn October.







Over the past three days, more than half a hundred members of the British government have tendered their resignations following a new scandal involving Boris Johnson. The rush of ministers, secretaries and advisers intensified, and major departures took place early in the morning.











For the main opposition Labor Party, Boris Johnson’s resignation is “good news”. However, the decision “should have happened a long time ago”.









Labor leader Keir Starmer said: “He was never fit for work. He was responsible for lies, corruption and fraud on an industry scale. And everyone complicit should be absolutely ashamed.”







The Conservatives have overseen 12 years of economic stagnation, crumbling public services and empty promises. We don’t need to change the Tories at the top – we need a proper regime change. Britain needs a fresh start. pic.twitter.com/uMxRTomXX9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 7, 2022

Labor also says the UK needs a “fresh start” after “12 years of economic stagnation, crumbling public services and empty promises” under Conservative leadership.









“We don’t need change at the top of the Conservative Party – we need proper governance”Adds.





Govt Vacant





On Thursday alone, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, Treasury Minister Helen Whatley, Defense Minister Damian Hinds, Science Minister, Youth Culture Minister, Pensions Minister Guy Opperman, Justice Minister James Cartlidge and Technology Minister Chris Phillips.







New finance minister Nadim Zahavi, appointed less than 48 hours after the first resignation in government, called for Johnson’s resignation this Thursday. “This is not sustainable and will only get worse for you, the Conservative Party and most importantly, the country. You must do the right thing and resign,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is not sustainable and will only get worse for you, the Conservative Party and most importantly, the country. You must do the right thing and resign,” he wrote on Twitter. Zahavi did not clarify whether he had resigned, but noted that he had already spoken to Boris Johnson in Downing Street on Wednesday and asked him to step down “with dignity”. In the same vein, Michelle Donnellan, the new education secretary, tendered her resignation within two days. “I don’t know how it’s going to continue,” the official says, adding that he “begged” Johnson to resign. “It left us in an impossible situation … As someone who values ​​integrity above all else, I had no choice,” says the official. Donnellan says a mass walkout by members of the government will only lead to Boris Johnson’s downfall “in the absence of a formal mechanism” to remove him from power.







It should be remembered that Boris Johnson escaped a censure resolution within the party a month ago and under current rules The ToriesUnder the provisions of the “Commission of 1922” a fresh audit resolution cannot be presented until June of the following year.



Speaking to the BBC this Thursday, Conservative MP Julian Smith, a former Northern Ireland secretary – was sacked by Johnson in February 2020. Boris Johnson accused of clinging to power “Trump-style”.A reference to the former US president who raised unsubstantiated suspicions of election fraud in the 2020 elections, in which he lost to Joe Biden. See also The United States has developed long-range missiles for Ukraine. In anticipation of oil and gold, stocks are looking for meaning - markets in a minute Facing a mass exodus, Boris Johnson on Wednesday rejected appeals from former collaborators and insisted on staying in office. “I will not resign, the last thing this country needs, obviously, is an election,” the head of government said later in the afternoon, recalling the various crises and issues facing the country.







The long list of resignations in the British government grew by the hour, with more than 50 members of the government knocking on the door. Now, as the outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson will have to temporarily fill all vacant posts until a new head of government takes office.







Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already considered it “unsustainable” to maintain the current government for even a few months.



Scandals of “Era” Boris





Since 2019, the year Theresa May took office in Downing Street, the British Prime Minister has escaped many controversies and scandals that have intensified over the past few months. The latest of these crises stemmed from Boris Johnson’s relationship with Conservative MP Chris Fincher, a former parliamentary order leader on the Conservative backbenches who resigned after recent sexual harassment allegations.







However, other harassment allegations dating back several years have involved Conservative MPs, such as Boris Johnson’s discrediting cases. On Tuesday, the British prime minister apologized for keeping faith in Chris Fincher despite harassment allegations.







Several sex scandals have rocked the British administration in recent months: Conservative MP Imran Ahmed Khan was accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy; In April, Neil Parish, a member of the same party, was suspended from office for viewing porn on a cell phone while in parliament; And a Conservative Party official was detained in May on suspicion of rape and sexual harassment. In the latter case, the identity of the perpetrator is not revealed to protect the identity of the alleged victim.









There is also the famous controversy of the parties in Downing Street during the pandemic, “Particate“: At a time of strict restrictions due to Covid-19, the Johnson government and the Prime Minister attended several parties that defied the existing rules.







Following this scandal, Boris Johnson was fined by police for taking part in an event and had to apologize to Queen Elizabeth II.At one point the parties clashed with the Queen’s appearance at her husband’s funeral, as her office was directly involved in a party ahead of Prince Consort Philip’s funeral in Edinburgh in April 2021. Strict restrictions due to pandemic.







Also, the British Parliament is continuing to investigate whether Boris Johnson lied to MPs about his ignorance of various illegal parties. In May, a detailed report on the atmosphere at parties in Downing Street, produced by staffer Sue Gray, contained repeated descriptions of excessive drinking.







It has also been highlighted that The British government’s controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Boris Johnson’s administration has struck a deal with an African country to secretly deport all migrants arriving in Britain.







Faced with a series of controversies, the case involving Chris Fincher was the last straw for many elements of the government, mainly because of the statements and denials by the Prime Minister and his cabinet about the various sexual harassment allegations involving the MP.