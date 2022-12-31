After being held captive for eight months, the woman managed to escape

A 48-year-old woman in Agua Branca, Alacoas province, Brazil, managed to escape this Friday after being held captive for eight months.





According to G1, the suspect is in his 50s and has already been arrested by authorities.





The victim alleged that the man subjected her to psychological, physical and sexual abuse and made her pregnant and later aborted. He met the victim on a dating site.





When the man was at the door of the house to speak to a neighbor, the victim ran away by jumping over the farmer’s wall and calling for help.























