A woman who tried to rape her daughter cut off the genitals of her husband





































A 36-year-old woman caught her daughter’s boyfriend trying to rape her and cut off his penis – the result of a previous relationship.

According to the newspaper India TimesIn the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a woman left her 14-year-old daughter with her 32-year-old stepfather when she left work to go home.

“He attacked me when I tried to save my daughter, so I grabbed a knife in the kitchen to teach her a lesson and cut her private parts,” the woman told the aforementioned media outlet.

The man was found by authorities in critical condition and faces charges of child rape. As for the woman, who says she has no regrets, it is unknown if she faces any charges.

This isn’t the first time a woman in India has cut off her husband’s genitalia, a phenomenon known as babbitting – given its name in 1933 after a woman named Lorena Babbitt cut off her husband’s genitalia.

The New York Times also reported on an incident in which a woman cut off her husband’s genitalia after he told her he planned to remarry.