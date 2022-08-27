A question asked at the Vatican: “Can I trust you?” – Presently

Pope Francis was ordained today 20 new cardinals, in a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. They come from all corners of the world, Virgilio do Carmo da Silva, Primate of Timor-Leste, two Brazilian archbishops, Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, Archbishop of Manas and Paulo Cesar Costa, Archbishop of Brasilia, as well as Archbishop. Goa and Damao, India, Philip Neri Antonio Sebastiano do Rosario Ferro.

At the ceremony, the process repeated many times: the Pope named the cardinals, and each gave them the cardinal’s ring, a symbol of the Church’s new universal commitment, and the cardinal’s cap, the blood of the martyrs who gave their lives to defend the faith and mission of their Church in Red Rome.

“A cardinal loves the Church, always with the same spiritual fire, dealing with great questions or taking care of small ones; whether meeting the great of this world, or meeting the little ones who are great before God”, said the Pope. Prayer.

Francis reminded everyone present, including the non-voting cardinals (those over 80), that “Jesus wants to cast this fire on earth today; he wants to rekindle it in the margins of our daily stories.”

In the end, he left a question: “He calls us by name, looks us in the eye and asks each one: Can I trust you?”.

After this position, the total number of cardinals increases to 227, electors under the age of 80 from 116 to 132, almost two-thirds of whom (83 cardinals) were appointed by Francis.

In addition to ordinations, today also marks the arrival of new cardinals Pope Emeritus Benedict XVIAt the Mater Ecclesiae Convent, the “Brief Greeting” and the Prayer of the Salve Rainha.

However, the Busy days Not yet finished at the Vatican. Pope Francis will meet with new cardinals between Monday and Tuesday to consider the new apostolic constitution “Bradicate Evangelium” that will reform the structure of the Catholic Church’s governing body, the Curia.

before that, Visit L’Aquila This Sunday, through the Basilica of Santa Maria di Colmaggio, with the opening of the Holy Door for the “Celebration of Forgiveness,” founded by Pope Celestine V, who is often referred to as the first ascetic in history. Have done it before.