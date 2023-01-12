A group of Italian MPs wants Bolsonaro stripped of his honorary citizenship

Representatives of northern Italy’s Veneto have asked the mayor of the city of Anguilla to revoke former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s honorary citizenship after the attack on the tri-power headquarters in Brazil.

“After the coup attempt in Brazil by supporters of the former president, we can confirm the absurdity of this recognition and we ask for its urgent cancellation,” said Vanessa Camani and Andrea Sanoni, regional representatives of the Democratic Party (PD). Newspaper ‘Podova Ogi’.

The PD joined parliamentary representation with other parties such as the 5 Star Movement (M5S), the Greens and the Communist Refoundation Party to demand Alessandra Buono, the mayor of Anguilla from the far-right party Northern League, to revoke the distinction granted to the former Brazilian president in November 2021.

“We are facing very serious cases of attacks on democratic institutions by followers [Jair] “Bolsonaro is an attack on democracy, it cannot be tolerated in any way,” stressed M5S regional adviser Erika Baldin, who asked for a resolution in favor of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Since Sunday’s attacks on the offices of the presidency, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court, Bolsonaro’s Italian appearance has become a point of political debate in the European country, so much so that Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has had to deny it. He was thinking of granting him Italian citizenship.

In November, days after Lula da Silva won Brazil’s presidential election, Tajani said, “He doesn’t ask, he doesn’t believe in nationality,” after the opposition questioned the government over it. , Bolsonaro’s two sons, Flavio and Eduardo, asked the Italian embassy in Brasilia to open the process for citizenship.