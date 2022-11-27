90 years of the Holodomor – news

The 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, a famine caused by Stalin’s rule in the 1930s, has taken on new impact from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Great Hunger” or “The Hunger-Terror” between 1932 and 1933, produced around 3.5 million Ukrainian victims. Holodomor means “extermination by starvation” in Ukrainian.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, vowed on Saturday that his people would stand firm in the face of Russian attacks that have caused power and water cuts in many of the country’s cities as winter temperatures approach.

“Ukrainians have been through the most terrible things. Through it all they have maintained their disobedience and love of freedom. In the past they wanted to destroy us with hunger, today with darkness and cold,” Zelensky posted in a video. Telegram, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

In a note sent to Lusa, the Ukrainian government thanked Portugal for its solidarity in approving a resolution in 2017 classifying the Holodomor as a genocide.

“Tomorrow (today), November 26, Ukraine remembers the victims of the 1932-1933 Holodomor (…) In March 2017, the Parliament of the Portuguese Republic approved resolution n.º 233/XIII. [intitulada] “Recognition of the Holodomor – The Great Famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine,” which characterizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people,” an official source of the Ukrainian MNE said in a memo to Lusa.

The Kiev government’s message also names some Portuguese municipalities such as “Grandola, Alcanena, Lagos, Aguada, Abrantes and Braga” and that they “recognized the fact of the genocide”.

“We greatly appreciate and respect the solidarity of the Portuguese Parliament and people with the Ukrainians during one of the greatest national tragedies in their history between 1932 and 1933”, reads Holodomor’s speech.

According to the Holodomor Museum in Kyiv, apart from Ukraine, only 16 states have so far officially recognized the Great Famine as genocide: Australia, Ecuador, Estonia, Canada, Colombia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, the United States and Vatican (This Wednesday, Pope Francis used the word “genocide” to speak on the matter: “We pray for the victims of this genocide and for the many Ukrainians – children, women, elderly and children – who are now suffering the sacrifice of the occupation”). Some countries like Argentina, Chile and Spain condemned it as an “act of destruction”.

Those 17 are now joined by Romania and Ireland, whose parliaments approved resolutions this week. Germany will follow suit, having already announced that a debate and vote will be held in its lower house of parliament (Bundestag) next Wednesday.

Russia rejects this classification, arguing that the great famine that devastated the Soviet Union (Soviet Union) in the early 1930s claimed not only Ukrainian victims, but also Russians, Kazakhs and other populations. Scholars are also divided on whether the Great Famine of 1932–1933 constituted “genocide”, the main question being whether Stalin intended to kill Ukrainians to quell the independence movement against the Soviet Union, or whether the famine was mainly the result of a combination. Official incompetence and natural conditions.

On the occasion of the 90th anniversary, the Prime Ministers of Poland and Lithuania, Mateusz Morawiecki and Ingrida Simonyte, visited Kyiv today and took part in ceremonies marking the date with the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Mateusz Morawiecki accused Moscow of causing an “artificial famine” as a result of nearly a century of invasion.

“We gathered in the 1990s on the anniversary of the ‘Holotomar’ artificially created by the Russian communist regime, and today, we will witness another artificial famine by Russia in Africa and Southeast Asia,” he said. warned.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Groove is also visiting Kiev, his first since the Russian invasion began. “I arrived in Kyiv. After the violent bombings of the last few days, we are with the people of Ukraine. More than ever,” De Crewe said on Twitter.

According to the Belgian agency, the minister plans to provide Ukraine with additional financing of 37.4 million euros.

With Lusa