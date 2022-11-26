31 of 35 suspected human trafficking suspects in Alentejo remanded in pre-trial detention – News

According to the dispatch, which Lusa had access to, Judge Carlos Alexander ordered the detention of 31 defendants, eight of whom could be placed under house arrest with electronic bracelets, if the General Directorate of Rehabilitation and Prison Services reports. Personal and social conditions will be favourable.

The judge’s main reason for pre-trial detention was “danger of flight”.

The remaining four defendants, all Portuguese, are free with identity and residence restrictions (TIR), contact bans and daily specified presentations to authorities.

The Judiciary Police on Wednesday arrested 35 defendants “largely accused” of criminal association, human trafficking, money laundering and forgery of documents.

This network was created by foreigners, namely Romanian families and some Portuguese supported them.

The PJ’s investigation began a year ago and focused on the criminal network’s recruitment of foreign workers with the promise of employment and decent housing.

Pedro Proença, the lawyer for the three defendants, told Lusa that the public prosecutor realizes that the investigation is not yet over and that “there may be more arrests in the next few days.”