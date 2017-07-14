Birmingham Event Calendar: July 14–19

A look at what's going on around the city this week.

What’s going on in Birmingham this week?

If you’re looking for something to do, here are a few ideas from throughout the community.

Friday, July 14

Performing Arts

The Music Man (July 14-16)

Pelham High School. 2500 Panther Cir. The Music Man follows traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying uniforms and instruments for a boys’ band he vows to organize and plans to skip town, but Hill ends up falling for the librarian Marian. $20 general admission, $15 for students or seniors, and $10 for Pelham City School students. 7:30-10 p.m. July 13, 14, and 15. 2-4:30 p.m. July 15 and 16. For more information call 205-621-2128.

Community

Build It: Make It, Do It, Play It!

Southside Branch Library (BPL). 1814 11th Ave. S. Join the Southside Storytellers as they build a better world with music. Free, but registration is appreciated. 9:30 a.m. For more information call 205-933-7776.

Visual Arts

Build a Better You-Paint!

Springville Road Regional Library (BPL). 1224 Old Springville Rd. Local artist Cherie Hunt will provide step-by-step instructions for participants to complete their own work of art. The target audience is adults. Free, but registration is required online at bplonline.org/calendar/ or by calling the library. 10 a.m. For more information call 205-226-4081.

Performing Arts

G2K Cinderella (July 14-16)

RMTC Cabaret Theatre. 301 19th St. N. All the songs and familiar characters are condensed for younger audiences in G2K Cinderella. $10 for ages 12 and under, $20 for adults. 7:30 p.m. July 14 and 15, 2 p.m. July 15 and 16. For more information call 205-324-2424.

Saturday, July 15

Community

Baby and Me

Homewood Public Library. 1721 Oxmoor Rd. Ms. Mary will have an educational and engaging storytime, for babies up to 12 months in age with a parent/caregiver, that is filled with songs, short stories, and fingerplays. Free. 10:30-11 a.m. For more information call 205-332-6619.

It’s Always a Good Thing When Art and Wine Come Together

The Entourage Studio. 126 Pinson Plaza. There will be over two dozen wines to taste along with Yakitori grilled items that will be served as part of your anime and manga experience. Alyssa Harleman will also share her story. Free, but participants must RSVP by emailing j@theentourage.space. 1-5 p.m. For more information visit theentourage.space.

How to Find Grants

Hoover Public Library. 200 Municipal Dr. Learn how to find grants using the Funding Information Network’s resources at the Hoover Library. Free, but reservations are required. 10:30-11:30 a.m. For more information call 205-444-7816.

All Ages Lego Competition

North Shelby Library. 5521 Cahaba Valley Rd. Use your own blocks to build an original creation to be judged. Free, but registration is required. 1-3 p.m. For more information call 205-439-5504.

Design Dayz: Art

McWane Science Center. 200 19th St. N. Learn about the connection between creativity and computation through video game design, stop motion animation, and mathematical art. Adult prices are $13 for the Adventure Hall, $9 IMAX only, or $18 combo, kid prices are $9 Adventure Hall, $8 IMAX only, or $14 combo, senior prices are $12 Adventure Hall, $8 IMAX only, or $16 combo. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information call 205-714-8414.

Float Your Boat Festival

Turkey Creek Nature Preserve. 3906 Turkey Creek Rd. The eighth annual Float Your Boat Festival where there will be balsa wood boat races with prizes, food, swimming, the City of Pinson’s “Beat the Heat” ice cream give-away, and a fun zone for kids. Free. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information call 205-305-4385.

Teens and Tech: Maker Lab

McWane Science Center. 200 19th St. N. Meet local Makerspace artist, experience the Design Zone exhibit and explore making 3D doodlers, circuit kits, and more. Free and open to 6th-12th graders. Registration is required and seats are limited. 5-9 p.m. For more information call 205-714-8414.

Tannehill Trade Days (July 15-16)

Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park. 12632 Confederate Parkway. Shoppers will be able to find tools, clothing, furniture, knives, and other treasures from over 350 vendors. Park admission is $5 adults, ages 12 and older, $4 seniors, ages 62 and older, and $3 children, ages 6-11, children under five are free. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day. For more information call 205-477-5711.

Chef Demo

Pepper Place Saturday Market. 2829 2nd Ave. S. A chef demo with Rebecca Lang. 9 a.m. For more information visit pepperplacemarket.com/chefs/.

Visual Arts

Palette Knife Painting with Ahmad Austin

Forstall Art Center. 215 20th St. N. Ahmad will share tips and techniques for creating palette knife paintings. $125, supplies needed, lunch provided. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information call 205-870-0480.

Sunday, July 16

Community

Jazz in the Park

Wiggins Park and Recreation Center. 3301 Jefferson Ave. SW. Enjoy the sounds of jazz outdoors with C. LaFaye and Kenneth Williams. No admission charge for the concert. 6-9 p.m. For more information call 205-616-1735.

Monday, July 17

Readers are Learners Children’s Book Club

Inglenook Branch Library (BPL). 4100 40th Terrace N. Discuss award winning books and play games to reinforce comprehension. The target audience is children. Free. 3:30 p.m. For more information call 205-849-8739.

LEGO Club

Homewood Public Library. 1721 Oxmoor Rd. An exciting building challenge each month. K-5th grade. Free. 3:30-4:15 p.m. For more information call 205-332-6619.

Build a Better You – Paint!

Woodlawn Branch Library (BPL). 5709 1st Ave. N. Cherie Hunt will provide instructions for participants to be able to complete their own work of art. The target audience is adults. Free, but registration is required at bplonline.org/calendar/ or by calling the library. 4 p.m. For more information call 205-595-2001.

Bloom and Grow: Container Gardening with Sallie Lee

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. 1221 Montgomery Hwy. Learn techniques for container gardening that are great for patios, townhomes, and retirement homes with Sallie Lee. Free. 6-7 p.m. For more information call 205-978-0155.

Visual Arts

3D Doodle Art

Homewood Public Library. 1721 Oxmoor Rd. Learn how to use a doodle pen to create 3D masterpieces and other projects. Free, but registration is required. 3-4 p.m. For more information call 205-332-6622.

Tuesday, July 18

Community

Code Your Own Resume!

Covalence. 1820 3rd Ave. N. Suite 400. A workshop designed for beginners who want to learn the fundamentals of front-end development (HTML and CSS) and build their own website. Bring a laptop with Visual Studio Code installed. Free. 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information call 205-588-4232.

Baby Tales

North Shelby Library. 5521 Cahaba Valley Rd. A storytime for babies, from birth to 18 months, and their caregivers featuring stories and music. Free, but registration is required. 10-10:40 a.m. For more information call 205-439-5504.

Homewood Senior Center Book Club

Homewood Senior Center. 816 Oak Grove Rd. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown will be discussed. Free. 1-2 p.m. For more information call 205-332-6620.

OrGanized: Google Apps to Tidy Your Life

Vestavia Hills Library. 1221 Montgomery Hwy. Learn how to use Google Keep, Google Photos, and Google Calendar. A Gmail is required to attend this class. Free, but registration is required. 10-11:30 a.m. For more information call 205-978-4679.

Birmingham Sci Café

John’s City Diner. 112 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Join science geeks and novices for a presentation, discussion, and science trivia. No science background is required. Free. 6-8 p.m. For more information visit mcwane.org/.

Wednesday, July 19

Community

Teen Zumba

Midfield Public Library. 400 Breland Dr. Zumba for teens. Free. 1-1:45 p.m. For more information call 205-923-1027.

Build It: Drum Roll Please!

West End Branch Library (BPL). 1348 Tuscaloosa Ave. SW. Join drumming facilitator and musician John Scalici for an interactive rhythm experience. Free. 2 p.m. For more information call 205-226-4089.

Tween Event: Build a Better T-Shirt

North Shelby Library. 5521 Cahaba Valley Rd. Bring a white t-shirt, create the art, and shirtify it. Ages 8-18. Free, but registration is required. 2-3 p.m. For more information call 205-439-5504.

Pub Quiz with host Ernie Williams

Rojo. 2921 Highland Ave. S. Trivia night with host Ernie Williams. Bring a team, or participate by yourself. 7:15-10 p.m. For more information visit rojo-birmingham.squarespace.com/new-events/2017/7/19/pub-quiz-trivia-night-with-host-rachel-shields.

Ongoing

Community

Redemptive Cycles Group Ride

Redemptive Cycles. 1305 Second Ave. N. Join Redemptive Cycles every Thursday evening for an all­ ages, all­ skill levels social ride. The route changes weekly, but typically covers around 10 miles and includes a brief stop along the way. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

For more information visit redemptivecycles.com/trample.