FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 12, 2017
Contact: Mark Kelly, Publisher
(205) 296-6651
mark@weldbham.com
The management of Weld: Birmingham’s Newspaper has issued the following statement:
As of July 13, 2017, Weld is suspending publication of its weekly newspaper until further notice. This suspension is expected to be temporary, as the company completes ongoing discussions regarding its future, and the future of print journalism in Birmingham. In the meantime, Weld will continue to provide new content on its website, weldbham.com.