City Council Report: Cemeteries and Transparency

Discussion returns to expenditures, Shadow Lawn Cemetery and communication issues in City Hall.

Keeping with the recent theme of Birmingham City Council meetings, much of Tuesday’s discussion revolved around issues pertaining to what councilors have labeled “a lack of transparency” from city departments.

At several turns, councilors engaged in lengthy deliberations on resolutions presented to the body without completed paperwork or records — on topics from cemetery upkeep to land acquisition deals.

“The bottom line is, we have Oak Hill Cemetery where blacks couldn’t be buried— Hold on, let me finish what I was saying,” Councilor Lashunda Scales said, as another councilor attempted to interject. “You do have a few that were there now, but what the council did several years ago was adopt, by ordinance, Oak Hill Cemetery. What I’m asking for is Shadow Lawn [to] be given the same courtesy, because that is where, at one point, only the blacks could go.”

Scales was drawing attention to Shadow Lawn, which has fallen into disrepair in recent years, when discussing a resolution in Tuesday’s agenda to provide $35,000 to maintain graves, driveways and boundary fences at Oak Hill. Shadow Lawn made news last year when Councilor Sheila Tyson made an impassioned protest for more funding for the cemetery as money was being allocated to a Holocaust memorial project.

“Is this considered a cemetery or something in that regard? Memorial?” Tyson said last year, referring to the potential Holocaust memorial. “Is it still for dead people? It is for dead people. Are the people they are memorializing deceased? Are they deceased or not? I thought we couldn’t give money to Shadow Lawn. What’s the difference? What’s the difference? Dead is dead.”

While the comments may have raised some eyebrows, Tyson said she was just going to bat for her district and a historical site that has become overgrown with weeds and is perpetually underfunded.

“If the shoe was turned, I’d still want the same,” Scales said on Tuesday about the two largely segregated cemeteries. “If blacks could be somewhere that whites couldn’t go, I’d just want to see the whites get the same thing.”

Scales requested that an ordinance like the one that allowed the city to adopt Oak Hill and be applied to Shadow Lawn so that the city could provide more support than the occasional expenditure to keep the grass cut and the gravestones upright.

During its most recent session, the Alabama legislature passed a bill designating a Jefferson County Cemetery Board to provide up to $50,000 in assistance to be spread across all the cemeteries in the county. At the time that bill was making its way through the legislature, several councilors said they didn’t believe that would be enough money to go around. Scales expressed that sentiment on Tuesday, saying, “I’m not looking for the state to clean up something in Birmingham, especially that causes blight in the community.”

According to the bill, $50,000 from pistol permit fees would be allocated toward funding the board for the first year, which would then distribute money to various cemeteries that have fallen into disrepair throughout the county. It is unclear exactly how the board, which according to Councilor William Parker has already been formed, will decide which cemeteries should get funding.

The council was not presented a transparency report for the Shadow Lawn expenditure and voted for a one-week delay, despite several council members arguing against the delay.

Some councilors also took issue with a land sale from the city to Grants Mill LLC. Scales said the paperwork she was looking at said the sale was for 14 acres but that she could not understand why there were four additional acres being “given” to Grants Mill LLC. After a long discussion, the council eventually approved the sale despite the misunderstanding.

The council also approved $35,720.19 in travel for the months of May and June for the mayor’s administrative assistants and some council employees. The expense covered 19 trips taken to places such as Cairo, Egypt, for a “National Science Foundation-Sustainable Smart Cities International Workshop” and a $4,870.80 trip to Stuttgart, Bremen, and Munich, Germany “to participate in The International Business Recruitment.”

June 20, 2017 Travel Expenses

The following information was provided verbatim by the Birmingham City Council in its online agenda, showing which city employees were covered in the nearly $36,000 in travel expenses the council approved this week:

