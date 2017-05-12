Creature Camp debut video for new song “Psychic Waves”

The Birmingham-based five-piece premiere the moody new single from their upcoming album 'The Lost Experiment.'

Birmingham’s Creature Camp are releasing their debut studio album, The Lost Experiment, this summer. The album is produced by Daniel Farris (St. Vincent, The Polyphonic Spree) — and now, the group are releasing the record’s synth-driven first single, “Psychic Waves.”

“The song is about when you have a situation that you know is kind of a hopeless one, and there’s no point in giving it a thought — but there’s a constant, day-to-day pummeling of thoughts that makes it really hard for you to deal with it,” says lead singer Cory Anchors. “That’s what the song’s title comes from: the constant mental wear of a certain situation.”

It plays into the overall theme of the upcoming LP, Anchors says, which is about “getting lost in a situation, letting that control your mental state, and finding yourself at the end of it, not feeling too good.” The track’s moodiness is influenced by bands like the National and Future Islands, he says.

“This is one of my favorite synth songs,” says band member Chris Hemphill. “I like having built up this wall of sound and then destroying it.”

“Psychic Waves” and The Lost Experiment are both the result of a two-and-a-half year songwriting process that saw initial ideas for the songs evolving based on live performances.

“We let the crowds’ reactions tailor where we were going with the music,” says bassist Adam Huett. “That’s kind of a facet of the title of the album. The songs themselves were kind of an experiment that changed and morphed over time as we played them.”

The psychedelic music video for “Psychic Waves” was filmed at local venue Saturn and incorporates clips from a 1970s-era science video about the human brain, which Anchors says contradicts the “bright, flashy colors” of the rest of the video.

You can watch the video for “Psychic Waves” below and find the song on iTunes. The Lost Experiment is slated for release later this year.