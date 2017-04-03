Birmingham’s HotBed premiere new “Oh My My” music video

Video for the 'Heart Beats Strange' single features footage from the Syndicate Lounge and the Rainbow Viaduct.

Birmingham natives HotBed have released their newest music video, for the song “Oh My My,” exclusively through Weld.

After a few years of smaller endeavors in various musical collectives, the band’s members announced their newest project last March with a surprising manifesto on their website. They were quitting their day jobs to pursue music full-time.

On the heels of the proclamation’s one-year anniversary, HotBed (consisting of lead singer/guitarist Michael Messina, bassist James Vance, and drummer Jack Kish) will release their debut full-length record, Heart Beats Strange, on April 26. Recorded during the summer of 2016 with Chris Rowell at Hidden Window in Avondale, the songs embody the energy of a young band on the rise.

“The final product really represents the live sound we were aiming for. We are just a band playing our hearts out in a room together,” said Messina.

The record’s first single, “Oh My My,” documents a trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains. While on the road, the band was both enjoying and grappling with the decision to “make a living” with their art. Conversational and subdued in the verses, the track rushes forward in the chorus, a refrain that seems fit for summer driving.

The song’s accompanying video is directed by Kyle Jones and features the band playing at Birmingham’s Syndicate Lounge, interspersed with nighttime footage of the city — including several shots of the band enjoying the 21st Street Rainbow Viaduct (which also features on the new album cover).

“We played our first show as HotBed at the Syndicate Lounge,” Messina said. “Aaron Greene and everyone at Syndicate Lounge have always been very supportive of us so it just made sense to film it there.”

While HotBed still plays plenty of shows in local cities such as Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Montevallo (the college town where the members met and originally started playing together), their touring schedule has taken them through the Midwest and East Coast. At each stop, they are able to proudly proclaim their roots.

“Birmingham as a whole is really coming into its own as a city,” said Messina. “People are starting to recognize Birmingham as a cultural hub. It’s not quite on the level of Nashville or Austin, but it feels good to be an unofficial ambassador of the city. In other words, we are getting less of, ‘Birmingham?’ and more along the lines of, ‘Oh, cool, you’re from Birmingham!’ when on the road.”

HotBed will celebrate the release of Heart Beats Strange at the Nick on Wednesday, April 26 with Canvas People and 20,000 Leagues. For more information on the band, the record, and their upcoming shows, visit hotbedtheband.com.