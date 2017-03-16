Design Review: March 16, 2017

Recapping the decisions made at the March 8 meeting of the Design Review Committee.

Twice a month, the city of Birmingham’s Design Review Committee convenes at the Auburn Urban Studio to discuss plans to make alterations to structures that fall within one of the city’s many historic and commercial revitalization districts. This column summarizes recent DRC activity, with projects grouped by type and location. This edition of Design Review recaps the DRC meeting from March 8, 2017.

Commercial Projects

Birmingham Green

PNC (1927 First Ave. N.) returned to the committee to present options for demolition of the current brick curtain wall. The previous presentation was denied, and a subcommittee was formed to assist PNC with options for the project. They returned with recommendations of light posts placed at the former sites of the brick columns. The curtain wall was originally constructed to preserve the historical context of the street after the modern building (1982) was constructed. The long discussion that ensued covered open permits, other site issues, and a working session with staff to conceive a final option to replace the wall.

Status: Approved for demolition; must return with options

Highland Park

The former Christian Science Church building (3116 Highland Ave.) was purchased by Independent Presbyterian Church a few years ago, which increased the size of the IPC campus. Interior renovations have been ongoing to convert the building for its current needs. The next part of the renovation project would be to paint the exterior of the building in order to make the look of the campus more cohesive. The current brick is not painted and, in the past, the committee has been reticent to paint unpainted brick due to the increased potential for deterioration. The Christian Science building was built in 1949 and, although when originally designated, the building was considered a non-contributing structure, the building has since reached the threshold of 50 years to be considered contributing. The first motion to reject on the basis of precedent died for lack of a second. The second motion to approve was made due to the building’s non-contributing status.

Status: Approved, one against

Downtown West

America’s First Federal Credit Union (1200 Fourth Ave. N.) returned to the committee to present the results from the work session for the upcoming construction project at the downtown location. The committee requested the building be closer to the street to provide a more pedestrian/urban response rather than the heavily vehicle-driven design, especially in light of the potential for urban-oriented development in the area. In the work session, the designers demonstrated that they had been through a number of alternatives before deciding on the design presented. Some pedestrian-friendly plaza elements were added after the work session. The project will be pending approval from the traffic department.

Status: Approved

Signage Projects

Parkside

Representatives from Regions Field presented the signage plan for the Switch Yard (1401 First Ave. S.). The entry sign will act as a gateway into the new courtyard. The canopy poles will match the local light poles and the sign will have back lit letters. The area will be also open on non-game days. A variance will be needed for the additional signage.

Status: Approved, one recusal

Residential Projects

Phelan Park

The neighborhood association approved a project to update the exterior of a local residence (1411 15th Ave. S.). The approval was made with conditions that the vinyl siding selected should have a simulated wood grain texture. The current siding is painted wood and the owner wants to add the siding to protect the original wood. All historic details of the house will be simulated with the vinyl siding. Committee members expressed concerns that the vinyl would actually facilitate the deterioration of the original wood siding rather than protect it.

Status: Approved