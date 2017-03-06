March 6, 2017

City and Colour’s pretty side of dark

Dallas Green talks about the similarities and differences between his two musical identities: post-hardcore guitarist and folk singer-songwriter.
Photo courtesy of the artist.

Dallas Green is City and Colour. Its a softer project for Green, certainly compared to his hardcore origins in Alexisonfire. The Canadian-born musician was named for the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after they won the 1980 World Series, and when the time came to launch his solo project, he didnt feel comfortable going with his own name. Instead, he chose the name City (from Dallas) and Colour (from Green).

He attained massive play in the U.S. with Lover Come Backfrom the 2015 release If I Should Go Before You.Before his forthcoming visit to Birmingham, he spoke about his transition from hardcore to softer music.

Weld: How did you make such a sharp turn from hardcore to a folk sound so quickly?

Dallas Green: Publicly I guess it seemed like a sharp turn, but I was always playing quiet music on the side when I was younger. When I started playing music in front of people, it was actually in coffee shops and open-mic nights and things; just me and a guitar. When the band we started, Alexisonfire, got popular, that became what people assumed I was into. But really, I was doing acoustic music at the same time. Before I was in Alexis, I had made demos that I would sell at coffee shops or what have you, and once Alexis got popular, those things started finding their way onto the internet and that became the genesis for, Why dont I make a record that sounds better than these basement demos?

Weld: As an aspiring young musician in your teens or 20s, when you were driving in your car around town, were you listening to softer stuff or harder stuff?

Green: I was listening to both. I think the best part of growing up in the ‘80s and early ‘90s was the ability to listen to so many different styles of music. I was a kid when the grunge explosions happened, so I loved Nirvana and Pearl Jam and Alice and Chains. I loved how loud it was, but I loved the melody, too. I dont know if that was just because I was a guitar player, but I was also becoming a singer.

I was always attracted to the pretty side of the darker music. Alice in Chains was a very aggressive, dark band singing about heroin addiction, but I loved the harmonies in that band. Later I got into aggressive music — out of grunge you wanted to know what their favorite bands were. So I got into the Melvins because Nirvana liked the Melvins. I got into Quicksand and some more hardcore stuff. But at the same time, I went and saw Neil Young play for the first time. So I guess I was a sponge for all different kinds of music. Theres nothing like playing a guitar really loud — but also, its nice to sing quietly.

Weld: Do you find that fans at City and Colour shows know you as both or are those two audiences completely separate?

Green: I think theres a lot of crossover. In the U.S., theres more City and Colour fans that dont even know I was in this other band. And I think thats because the last Alexis record came out in 2009, and Ive been doing this mostly full-time since then. But in the places around the world where Alexis was a bigger deal, a lot of people know me from both or know me from that first.

Weld: Have you ever or will you ever reimagine any Alexis songs as City and Colour songs?

Green: Yeah! I do it all the time! I take little bits and pieces of songs and sing them during City and Colour shows. Sometimes, Ill play a little piece of an Alexisonfire song on the piano and just sing George [Pettit]s screaming part.

Weld: You wrote the song “At the Bird’s Foot” about the oil spill in our gulf. Do you have a personal connection to the area?

Green: No. I was watching the news when it happened, and I remembered seeing the pictures of the water on fire. It was such a vivid image. I was in Toronto, Ontario, so it was far away from where I was. Rarely do I write songs about such a topical subject, but I remember writing the line, Theres a fire in the ocean.And I just kind of wrote from there. It was a vivid image that just caused me to write about it.

Weld: How far away are we from the next record?

Green: I really dont know. Every time I make a record, I got on tour for about two years. Around the year-and-a-half mark — which is about now — I have a couple of songs and Im not really thinking about it, and I tell myself, Maybe Ill take a break after this tour.And when that time comes, Ill take that break, and Ill end up with a whole bunch of new songs, and Ill make that record. So really, I have no true answer. I could lie to you and tell you I am going to take a break after this one, but I dont know.

Weld: Do you have anything new you’re trying on the road?

Green: No, I dont try them on the road because they just end up on YouTube or Instagram later that night and it defeats the entire purpose.

Weld: Who is the Canadian artist that most inspired you?

Green: Id have to go with Neil Young. People forget hes Canadian sometimes because hes been in America for so many years. But hes had such a long career doing whatever he wants to — whether it be with a band or solo. Thats the goal — the ability to have the career that you want. Sometimes you lose people along the way, but when people trust that youll make a record that theyre going to dig. Thats what I mapped my path after.
