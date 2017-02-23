City council approves land transfers, collegiate championship events

Agenda heavy on consent items during Tuesday’s meeting.

During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Birmingham City Council meeting, most of the agenda was placed on the consent docket in an effort to streamline it; most of the city business discussed consisted of weed abatements and abandoned car removals.

The council unanimously approved a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement for the listing and transfer of surplus city property to the Birmingham Land Bank Authority, ostensibly allowing the BLBA to “dispose of the property in a manner consistent with its Mission Statement and Administrative Policies and Procedures,” according to the resolution.

The city will initially present seven potential properties to the BLBA to be listed on their website “as being available for purchase by the general public,” the resolution reads. It does not indicate which properties will be considered.

The council also approved two measures to host collegiate championship events. The first item allocated $275,153, allowing the Birmingham CrossPlex to host the “NCAA Division II National Championship of Indoor Track & Field, Swimming & Diving, and Wrestling,” from March 7 to 11, the item reads. The NCAA “shall reimburse the city the same.”

The following item, which was approved, allocated $100,000 to “assist [UAB] in hosting, for the second consecutive year, the Conference USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship.” The money will be used to “offset the $500,000 financial guarantee UAB has made to the Conference USA league office in return for securing the rights to host the event, according to the agenda.

In honor of Ramsay High School’s first state football championship, the council approved “the agreement with the Birmingham Board of Education, in an amount not to exceed $35,000 to facilitate a Bike Rodeo…and purchase rings for the team,” the resolution reads. According to Mayor William Bell, the championship rings will cost $5,000 and the remaining $30,000 will go toward the bike rodeo, which will take place at schools throughout the district.