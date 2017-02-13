Little Professor Book Center moving to new location

The Homewood bookstore to close February 15, will reopen a short distance away in March.

The Little Professor Book Center, a longtime Homewood bookstore, has announced that it will relocate later this month. The store, currently located at 2717 18th St. S., will close on February 15 to move to its new storefront, approximately a block away at 2844 18th St. S.

The move comes as a result of the sale of the property — along with that of neighboring businesses Hatfield Auto Parts and Wolf Camera — to Capstone Properties founder Michael Mouron, who plans to demolish the existing buildings to make room for two new retail buildings. Since the sale, Wolf Camera has shuttered permanently; Hatfield Auto, meanwhile, is already operating at a new location at 190 Oxmoor Rd. in Homewood.

“You know, we’ve been in Homewood for 43 years, and we wanted to stay in Homewood,” said Paul Seitz, the Little Professor’s owner. “It’s a central location.”

Little Professor initially opened in 1973 at 2901 18th St. S., a space currently occupied by NeedCo., a cabinetry company. The store moved to its current space in October of 1992. Seitz noted that the new location — the former home of interior design shop Let’s Get Organized — is “just across the street” from Little Professor’s original location.

The new space will be “almost identical,” in size to the current bookstore, though it will be unable to accommodate Crape Myrtle’s Café, an eatery that has shared the current building with the bookstore. That restaurant is going “on hiatus for a couple of months,” Seitz said, but will eventually reopen in a new, separate location.

In preparation for its February 15 closing, Little Professor is currently hosting a clearance sale, with a 40 percent discount on new books. The store’s tentative reopening date is March 1.