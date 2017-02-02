Design Review: February 2, 2017

Recapping the decisions made at the January 25 meeting of the Design Review Committee.

Twice a month, the city of Birmingham’s Design Review Committee convenes at the Auburn Urban Studio to discuss plans to make alterations to structures that fall within one of the city’s many historic and commercial revitalization districts. This column summarizes recent DRC activity, with projects grouped by type and location. This edition of Design Review recaps the DRC meeting from January 25, 2017.

Commercial Projects

Birmingham Green

The Master Signage Plan and façade updates for the Empire Building (1928 First Ave. N.) returned to the committee. The signage package was unclear as presented and the committee carried over the signage with the request for staff to provide guidelines. The construction portion of the presentation included the update of the old Toby’s building. This site will become the kitchen for the upcoming hotel restaurant. A bronze storefront will include real and faux brick. The committee suggested the use of spandrel glass on the storefront to allow for some privacy for the kitchen. The elevation for the glass storefront can go to staff for final approval.

Status: Approved

Lakeview

The ALG Labels & Graphics (3005, 3015, and 3020 Fourth Ave. S.) parking projects returned with plans for lighting and landscaping. The trees will match the standard along the street and the lighting attachments were explained to the committee.

Status: Approved

Once again, the plans for the bar addition at Side Bar (2929 Seventh Ave. S.) returned to the committee. All wood and stain will match the interior materials. There were concerns about the deck seating around the bar as it was presented. The committee felt some important information was needed to make a decision. They requested staff be consulted to assist with plan details.

Status: Carried over

Previously approved plans for the covered bar area at Side Bar (2929 Seventh Ave. S.) returned to the committee with amendments. The owners would like to expand the roofline over the exterior bar. The committee expressed concerns about handicapped accessibility and the lack of materials presented. Other items brought up by the committee include the business’ owners being told to remove temporary lighting that seems to have been reinstalled.

Status: Carried Over

Signage Projects

Avondale

The parking lot landscape plans and signage for a new hair salon (3705 and 3711 Fourth Ave. S.) returned to the committee. Plans include planting trees as a buffer around the parking lot and attempting to save the large oak on site. The sign will be an aluminum hanging sign set behind the property line in order to stay out of the right of way. Group plantings of the hedges was suggested for ease of maintenance and for the health of the plants.

Status: Approved

Downtown North

A signage update for the AT&T building (1715 Sixth Ave. N.) was presented to the committee. The tower signage will be updated with a new logo, and all exterior signage will be replaced with the new logo.

Status: Approved

Residential Projects

Avondale

A new construction project (3713 Sixth Ave. S.) was approved by the neighborhood with conditions. The owner has agreed to the conditions that include aligning the porch and front façade with neighboring structures, adding an overhang, removing a band of trim, adding corner boards, and using French doors on the second floor. This site is in the area that begins South Avondale’s residential section. It is a narrow, 30-foot lot. The last structure built on that site had burned in 1969. The construction will include brick piers on the porch, exposed eaves, and the driveway will be replaced. A variance will be needed for front yard parking.

Status: Approved

Forest Park

The neighborhood group approved a residential project (4306 Glenwood Ave.) that would add a roof over an existing parking pad. The pad has alley access and will be painted to match the house.

Status: Approved