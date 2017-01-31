Alabama Shakes, Sturgill Simpson top Sloss Fest 2017 lineup

The festival’s third year will also include Run the Jewels, Spoon, and Vince Staples.

The lineup for the third annual Sloss Music and Arts Festival has been announced, with 40 artists set to perform over the two-day festival in July.

Alabama Shakes will headline the festival, marking the first time that the Athens, Alabama-based blues rock quartet has performed in Birmingham since playing at Sloss Furnaces in 2013. (In the meantime, the group released its critically acclaimed sophomore album, Sound & Color.)

Other headliners include jam band Widespread Panic, electronic duo Odesza, and country singer Sturgill Simpson, whose album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth is nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, who just released their incendiary third studio album RTJ3, are also slated for the festival. Texas-based indie rock band Spoon will also perform at the festival; they’re gearing up to release their ninth studio album, Hot Thoughts, in March. Other highlights include rapper Vince Staples, folk group Hiss Golden Messenger, singer-songwriter Conor Oberst, and dream pop duo Phantogram. (For the full lineup, see below.)

Local groups Wray and Nerves Baddington will be part of the festival’s main lineup. The Seasick Records stage will also return for its second year to highlight even more local musicians, including Riverbend, Holy Youth, C1UB: A.M., New Devils, Nowhere Squares, Vulture Whale, Byron the Aquarius, and Shaheed and DJ Supreme.

Here is the full Sloss Fest 2017 lineup:

Alabama Shakes

Widespread Panic

Sturgill Simpson

Odesza

Run The Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Phantogram

NEEDTOBREATHE

Spoon

Cherub

Judah & The Lion

Tycho

Conor Oberst

Vince Staples

Cashmere Cat

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Francis and the Lights

K. Flay

Waka Flocka Flame

Kaiydo

Hiss Golden Messenger

Beach Slang

Harrison Brome

Wray

Mike Floss

John Moreland

The Heydaze

Lawrence

Ruston Kelly

Lillie Mae

Ages and Ages

Nerves Baddington

Seasick Records Stage

Riverbend

Holy Youth

C1UB : A.M.

New Devils

Nowhere Squares

Vulture Whale

Bryon The Aquarius

Shaheed & DJ Supreme

Sloss Fest will take place on July 15 and 16, 2017. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit slossfest.com.