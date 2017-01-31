Alabama Shakes, Sturgill Simpson top Sloss Fest 2017 lineup

The lineup for the third annual Sloss Music and Arts Festival has been announced, with 40 artists set to perform over the two-day festival in July.
Alabama Shakes will headline the festival, marking the first time that the Athens, Alabama-based blues rock quartet has performed in Birmingham since playing at Sloss Furnaces in 2013. (In the meantime, the group released its critically acclaimed sophomore album, Sound & Color.)
Other headliners include jam band Widespread Panic, electronic duo Odesza, and country singer Sturgill Simpson, whose album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth is nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.
Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, who just released their incendiary third studio album RTJ3, are also slated for the festival. Texas-based indie rock band Spoon will also perform at the festival; they’re gearing up to release their ninth studio album, Hot Thoughts, in March. Other highlights include rapper Vince Staples, folk group Hiss Golden Messenger, singer-songwriter Conor Oberst, and dream pop duo Phantogram. (For the full lineup, see below.)
Local groups Wray and Nerves Baddington will be part of the festival’s main lineup. The Seasick Records stage will also return for its second year to highlight even more local musicians, including Riverbend, Holy Youth, C1UB: A.M., New Devils, Nowhere Squares, Vulture Whale, Byron the Aquarius, and Shaheed and DJ Supreme.
Here is the full Sloss Fest 2017 lineup:
Alabama Shakes
Widespread Panic
Sturgill Simpson
Odesza
Run The Jewels
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Phantogram
NEEDTOBREATHE
Spoon
Cherub
Judah & The Lion
Tycho
Conor Oberst
Vince Staples
Cashmere Cat
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Francis and the Lights
K. Flay
Waka Flocka Flame
Kaiydo
Hiss Golden Messenger
Beach Slang
Harrison Brome
Wray
Mike Floss
The Heydaze
Lawrence
Ruston Kelly
Lillie Mae
Ages and Ages
Nerves Baddington
Seasick Records Stage
Riverbend
Holy Youth
C1UB : A.M.
New Devils
Nowhere Squares
Vulture Whale
Bryon The Aquarius
Shaheed & DJ Supreme
Sloss Fest will take place on July 15 and 16, 2017. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit slossfest.com.