January 30, 2017

Travel ban ignites protest in Birmingham

Tom Gordon

Activists at Shuttlesworth International get behind the movement to oppose Trump’s efforts to restrict visitors from Muslim countries.
Demonstrators by the hundreds on Sunday clogged the first floor of the Birmingham airport to voice their collective opposition to President Donald Trump’s recent restrictions on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Police estimated as many as 300 people marched through the airport named for famous Birmingham civil rights leader Fred Shuttlesworth, in a peaceful protest against Trump’s executive order, even as tens of thousands of others did so in cities across the country.

Tom Gordon captured video and photographs of the Birmingham protest.

After hearing some speakers, marchers in the Birmingham Rally for Refugees and Immigrants, estimated to be about 300, begin walking and chanting on the ground floor at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Carlos Chaverst Jr., one of the rally’s organizers, discusses the purpose and long-term goals of Sunday’s Birmingham Rally for Refugees and Immigrants.

Ashfaq Taufique, president of the Birmingham Islamic Society, discusses the rally and its importance.

