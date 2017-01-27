Dr. Zac Henson is a Birmingham-based social activist and scholar who proudly refers to himself as a “redneck” — a white, working-class Southerner, albeit one who received his doctorate from the University of California at Berkeley, and whose politics, in contrast to the general view of “rednecks,” are decidedly not right-wing.
Along with other local activists, Henson is a founder of the Cooperative New School for Urban Studies and Environmental Justice, which he describes as “a next-generation institution of higher education for activist scholars, community leaders, and transformation.” The founding vision of the web-based school is to “democratize knowledge and prepare students to survive in a world with decreasing opportunity.”
In the latest episode of WeldCast, Henson talks with Weld publisher Mark Kelly about the Cooperative New School, the role of activists in local and global issues, and how that applies to Birmingham politics and other matters of local importance. The conversation is wide-ranging, provocative, and well worth your time.