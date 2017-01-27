In the latest episode of WeldCast, Henson talks with Weld publisher Mark Kelly about the role of activists in local and global issues.

Dr. Zac Henson is a Birmingham-based social activist and scholar who proudly refers to himself as a “redneck” — a white, working-class Southerner, albeit one who received his doctorate from the University of California at Berkeley, and whose politics, in contrast to the general view of “rednecks,” are decidedly not right-wing.

Along with other local activists, Henson is a founder of the Cooperative New School for Urban Studies and Environmental Justice, which he describes as “a next-generation institution of higher education for activist scholars, community leaders, and transformation.” The founding vision of the web-based school is to “democratize knowledge and prepare students to survive in a world with decreasing opportunity.”