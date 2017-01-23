Design Review: January 19, 2017

Recapping the decisions made at the January 11 meeting of the Design Review Committee.

Twice a month, the city of Birmingham’s Design Review Committee convenes at the Auburn Urban Studio to discuss plans to make alterations to structures that fall within one of the city’s many historic and commercial revitalization districts. This column summarizes recent DRC activity, with projects grouped by type and location. This edition of Design Review recaps the DRC meeting from January 11, 2017.

Commercial Projects

East Lake

Two sites in East Lake (7625 and 7627 First Ave. N.) are being renovated for new tenants, a photo studio and Organically Yours bakery. The brick will be re-clad in white subway tile with black accents and the existing hardie board siding will be removed. The storefronts will be rebuilt with black anodized aluminum and gooseneck lighting fixtures will be installed above the signage. Sconce lighting will also be installed.

Status: Approved

Lakeview

Representatives from ALG Labels & Graphics (3005 Fourth Ave. S., plus 3015 and 3020 Fourth Ave. S.) presented a parking lot paving project at three locations owned by the company. The lots are used by staff of the manufacturing plant, and the company wants to pave the areas already used for parking. In total, there will be 18 lined parking spaces. The only signage needed for the project will be the appropriate handicapped parking space signs required by law, and there will be no fencing. After discussion, the project’s landscaping and lighting plans will need to return to the committee for consideration.

Status: Approved

Previously approved plans for the covered bar area at Side Bar (2929 Seventh Ave. S.) returned to the committee with amendments. The owners would like to expand the roofline over the exterior bar. The committee expressed concerns about handicapped accessibility and the lack of materials presented. Other items brought up by the committee include the business’ owners being told to remove temporary lighting that seems to have been reinstalled.

Status: Carried Over

Retail and Theater District

Carried over from the December meeting, plans for the façade of the Lichter Building (1818 Third Ave. N.) were presented. The committee had previously requested a sill detail, color samples, and a detailed rendering. In addition to the color accents and a desire to tie the façade into the same style and color scheme as the Loveman’s/McWane Science Center building across the street, previously unknown historic elements were discovered during the renovation. The vertical pilasters in the original plans will be altered to showcase the historic cast iron work found on the façade. Committee members expressed concern that the use of white on the face of the building will be too bright.

Status: Approved

Second Avenue North

East West Restaurant (2306 Second Ave. N.) will be moving into the former site of What’s on 2nd. The storefront will be redone with a flush front and a shallow entry. The sign band will remain to maintain the original character. Paint samples will need to be submitted to staff and signage plans will return to the committee.

Status: Approved

Tuscaloosa Avenue

The Princeton Towers (909 Princeton Ave. SW) courtyard gazebos returned to the committee after being carried over from December. The pair of 308 square foot gazebos will be constructed of wood and have aluminum roofs. Crepe myrtles will be added and the sod repaired, as well as having the sidewalks fixed. Screen doors of the gazebos will be installed opposite the street. No lighting is planned as the areas are primarily used during the day.

Status: Approved

Signage Projects

Avondale

Returning from December, a Master Signage Plan was presented for the multi-tenant building currently occupied by Hot Diggity Dogs and other businesses (430 41st St. S.). The plan included the existing signage plus the blade sign for the restaurant. The committee explained how the plan must be put into the city’s format and submitted to staff.

Status: Approved

Lakeview

Additional signage was requested for a State Farm Insurance agency (2805 Sixth Ave. S.) in the old Birmingham Water Works building. The sign, situated parallel to the street, will consist of a metal sheet with vinyl letters stating the agent’s name.

Status: Approved

Morris Avenue

After returning to the committee in December to update the signage details for the Atomic Bar & Lounge (2113 First Ave. N.), the proprietors presented an updated sign. Budget concerns with the original plan of a brushed aluminum sign lit with neon have led them in a different direction. The new proposal included vinyl on the window and a three-dimensional atom to hang over the entry.

Status: Approved

Residential Projects

Avondale

A new construction project (4448 Seventh Ave. S.) will be built on a vacant lot. The neighborhood association approved the project with the condition that the foundation cinderblocks be painted to match the rest of the structure. The front will feature brick and hardie board siding, with an oyster white trim. The house will be somewhat larger than the average home in the area by having four bedrooms, but the neighbors do not object. The landscaping will include seasonal flowers and a birch tree with a concrete walk. A parking pad will be added to the rear as the site has alley access.

Status: Approved