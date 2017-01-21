Women (and others) march on Birmingham

In one of many sister demonstrations to the massive Women’s March on Washington Magic City activists turned out to oppose Trump’s rhetoric.

The Birmingham Sister March of the Women’s March on Washington drew a diverse, enthusiastic crowd to Kelly Ingram Park on Saturday, estimated by some local organizers at between 3,000 and 5,000. Many of the participants carried signs or wore colorful garb such as pink “pussy hats” in a dig at President Donald Trump’s sexually explicit remarks that were an issue in last year’s presidential election. Under a bright sunshine, the crowd heard a number of speakers, among them Birmingham Mayor William Bell, state Rep. Patricia Todd and state NAACP President Bernard Simelton, and sang solidarity songs, and then marched to Linn Park and back.

Rep. Patricia Todd speaks at the Birmingham Women’s March:

Sheila Tyson speaks at the Birmingham Women’s March:

Mayor William Bell speaks at the Birmingham Women’s March:

Bernard Simelton speaks at the Birmingham Women’s March: