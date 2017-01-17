Suspended Jefferson County district attorney addresses charges

An attorney representing Charles Todd Henderson answers questions about recent indictment.

“I didn’t do it,” said Charles Todd Henderson, the recently elected Jefferson County District Attorney, on Tuesday in his first public comments since being indicted by a special grand jury on Friday for first-degree perjury.

“Every day in this country, someone is indicted,” Henderson said in the lobby of a law firm filled by a few dozen supporters and members of the press. “And their lawyer stands up and tells you ‘Well, they didn’t do it.’ I’m standing here today telling you I didn’t do it. I look forward to my day in court, and I hope that day comes soon.”

Henderson was set to take office on Tuesday, but because of the indictment, which stems from a 2016 divorce case, Jefferson County Judge Joseph Boohaker has appointed Danny Carr, Henderson’s chief deputy attorney, to serve as the district attorney pro tem while the perjury case is pending in court.

The divorce case in question took place in 2016, when Henderson was acting as the appointed guardian ad litem to represent the interest of a child whose mother had previously worked on Henderson’s campaign.

According to the indictment, “Charles Todd Henderson, whose name is otherwise unknown to the Grand Jury, did, in an official proceeding, to wit: a September 26, 2016 hearing before the Honorable Patricia Stephens in Charbel Akl v. Yareima Carmen Valecillos Akl, swear falsely and such false statement was material to the proceeding in which they were made, in violation of Section 13A-10-101 of the Code of Alabama, against the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama.”

Jim Parkman, Henderson’s attorney, provided more details of the case and took questions from reporters.

“This was another party’s divorce case in which Todd Henderson was appointed guardian ad litem back in January 2016,” Parkman said. While it is rare for someone to be specifically requested to serve as a guardian ad litem, Parkman said, the request was granted at the behest of Mrs. Akl’s attorney.

“He remained as guardian ad litem until he was removed in May of 2016 due to the appearance of a conflict of interest,” Parkman said.

According to Parkman, the Akls had been separated since 2014, and Mr. Akl filed for divorce in May 2015. “[Henderson] met the wife at a meeting in August of 2015, where she wanted to work on his campaign. And she did that,” Parkman said. “There was no relationship other than campaign work that existed until the end of July 2016, after he was removed as guardian ad litem.”

In July 2016, Henderson and Mrs. Akl had a “hook-up relationship” according to Parkman, two months after he was relinquished from his guardian ad litem responsibilities.

In September, Henderson allegedly made false statements in his testimony about the relationship between himself and Akl, which led to his indictment. However, Parkman contends the allegations about the relationship are “fuzzy” and that his client was not romantically involved with Akl while legally representing her child.

Those statements, Parkman argues, do not amount to perjury.

A separate complaint has been filed with the Alabama Bar Association in regards to Henderson’s appointment as guardian ad litem and the possible conflict of interest therein. Parkman said that while he does not know the specifics of that complaint, he will be helping to represent Henderson “in some capacity” in regards to that issue.

The timing of the indictment is “strange” according to Parkman, who noted that because of the observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, the charge was filed “minutes” before the active workday in which Henderson was set to take office.

“I think it’s strange that this happened [so] quickly that the grand jury was called and done within a day and a half,” Parkman said. “I think it’s strange that they knew about anything involving that divorce case that he is linked to months beforehand, yet they wait until they see who the people want as district attorney, and then come up with this idea of an indictment.”

Henderson is the first Democrat elected as Jefferson County district attorney in 30 years, which Parkman suggested figured into the fact and timing of the indictment. While no court date has yet been announced, Henderson said he hopes the court will act expeditiously so he can begin to fulfil his duty as district attorney.

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange could not be immediately reached for comment.

