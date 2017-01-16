Hundreds gather downtown for M.L.K. Day march

As crowds gathered in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, songs of freedom and equality followed those demonstrating through downtown Birmingham.

Crowds gathered on Monday for the annual march from the Birmingham City Hall to the steps of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mayor William Bell, alongside civil rights leaders such as Rev. Calvin Woods, and city council member Jay Roberson, led the throngs of people for the four-block march as people watched from the sidewalks. Songs of freedom and hymnals sung by the crowd provided the soundtrack, accompanied by the area high school marching bands who followed toward the rear of the demonstration.

The area in which the annual march takes in the area recently designated by President Barack Obama as a national historic monument. The march also reflects the 1963 marches that King and thousands of foot soldiers made, many leaving organizing meetings at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church before heading toward city hall.

Below are photos of some who attended the march and took part in the subsequent festivities at Kelly Ingram Park.