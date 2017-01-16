Hundreds gather downtown for M.L.K. Day march

As crowds gathered in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, songs of freedom and equality followed those demonstrating through downtown Birmingham.
A woman marches down Fourth Avenue North in Birmingham in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Crowds gathered on Monday for the annual march from the Birmingham City Hall to the steps of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Mayor William Bell, alongside civil rights leaders such as Rev. Calvin Woods, and city council member Jay Roberson, led the throngs of people for the four-block march as people watched from the sidewalks. Songs of freedom and hymnals sung by the crowd provided the soundtrack, accompanied by the area high school marching bands who followed toward the rear of the demonstration.
The area in which the annual march takes in the area recently designated by President Barack Obama as a national historic monument. The march also reflects the 1963 marches that King and thousands of foot soldiers made, many leaving organizing meetings at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church before heading toward city hall.
Below are photos of some who attended the march and took part in the subsequent festivities at Kelly Ingram Park.
Most of the signs held by those who participated in the march were calling for justice and equality for all. This man’s sign reads, “Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere,” a quote attributed to Martin Luther King Jr.
A young woman, Davette (who declined to give her last name), smiles as those marching from the Birmingham City Hall begin to arrive at Kelly Ingram Park.
Sitting by herself on a statue in Kelly Ingram Park representing children who were jailed in the 1963 Birmingham Campaign, Debra (who declined to give her last name), watches as demonstrators begin to fill the park.
Demonstrators on their way to the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church march across the intersection of Sixth Avenue North, several blocks away.
A young boy leads the Huffman High School Marching Vikings in front of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.
Hundreds gathered for the annual march from Birmingham City Hall to the steps of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.
A young girl sitting on a ledge watches as another girl her age, holding a stuffed animal, walks by with the crowd.
The littlest Marching Viking looks back at some people cheering him on from the sidewalk as the demonstration comes to an end.