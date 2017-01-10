Birmingham in Transition

As the new year dawns, the Magic City is undergoing a facelift.

With photography by Julianna Hunter.

There’s been a lot of talk about Birmingham’s cultural renaissance over the past few years. At the same time, the city’s streetscape is reflecting the fact that there is new construction busting out all over.

Photographer Julianna Hunter (with a small amount of help) documented some of the construction in progress across the city, including the ongoing — if controversial — Alabama Department of Transportation renovations being undertaken to Interstate 20/59 and the interchange with Interstate 65 known as Malfunction Junction.