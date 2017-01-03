State lawmakers take aim at judicial override

Bills seek to end Alabama's now-unique practice of letting judges impose death sentences against jury recommendations.

Two Alabama Congressmen — one a Republican senator, the other a Democratic member of the House of Representatives — have both pre-filed bills in the state legislature to remove a judge’s ability to impose a death penalty in a capital case when the jury has recommended life imprisonment. Alabama is the last state in the nation to allow this practice after the Delaware Supreme Court outlawed judicial override in capital cases in August.

Sen. Dick Brewbaker, R-Montgomery, has filed a bill that “would prohibit a court from overriding a verdict by a jury in a capital case,” while Representative Terry England, D-Tuscaloosa, filed House Bill 32 to “require a verdict of death to be based on a unanimous vote of the jury and would prohibit a court from overriding a verdict by a jury in a capital case.”

Neither congressman responded to requests for comment on their bills.

The issue of judicial override in capital cases has flared up several times in Alabama courts over the last year. In March, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Tracie Todd issued a judicial order declaring that is unconstitutional for Alabama to allow judicial override. While Todd’s order contained many criticisms of Alabama’s sentencing system — including allegations that the election of judges incentivizes unnecessarily “tough on crime” approaches to win votes and that judges award public defense appointments based on previous campaign contributions — a large part of her order rested on the ability of Alabama judges to impose death sentences when the jury has ruled for life imprisonment.

“The practice of overriding a jury’s advisory verdict of life without the possibility of parole for the imposition of capital punishment in Alabama has become questionably prevalent and suspiciously routine,” Todd wrote. She noted that Alabama judges have overridden jury sentences of life to impose the death penalty 97 times since 1976, the year the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment. In June, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Todd to vacate her ruling, upholding judicial override in death penalty cases.

In her order, Todd also found that “Jefferson County leads the state in total death sentences resulting from judicial overrides,” with 17 such sentences between 1976 and 2011. A report released in October by Harvard Law School’s Fair Punishment Project made similar criticisms of how capital cases are resolved in Jefferson County. The project found that since 2006, Jefferson County trial judges overruled jury recommendations of life imprisonment and imposed capital punishment in 44 percent of capital case verdicts.

Todd’s order noted that there are more judicial overrides to impose the death penalty during years when judges are running for office. Randall Marshall, acting executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, echoed this claim in explaining the ACLU’s opposition to judicial override. “Alabama is now the only state where judges are even permitted to override jury verdicts of life to impose the death penalty. Because judges in Alabama are elected, their decisions on such cases are politicized,” he wrote in an email to Weld.

Last January, in Hurst v. Florida, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Florida’s capital punishment procedures, which had allowed judicial override. The court found that Florida law allowed judges to find facts necessary for the imposition of a death sentence in hearings separate from the jury trial, in violation of the Sixth Amendment’s requirement that a jury find each fact necessary to impose the death penalty. In March, the Florida legislature completely abolished judicial override in capital cases.

Shortly after the Hurst decision, the Alabama Supreme Court took up the appeal of Jerry Bohannon, who had been found guilty of a 2010 murder. Bohannon’s defense argued that the Hurst precedent meant Alabama should not be able to allow judicial override. On September 30, the Alabama Supreme Court upheld the state’s capital sentencing procedure. The high court ruled that unlike previous Florida law, Alabama did require the jury to find the existence of an aggravating factor before a death penalty can be imposed, making Alabama’s sentencing scheme constitutional.

However, there are signs that the U.S. Supreme Court itself is split on the issue. On December 8, Justice Clarence Thomas issued a temporary stay on the execution of Ronald Smith, an Alabama inmate who had been sentenced to death over the recommendation of the jury after being found guilty of fatally shooting a store clerk in 1994. Smith was executed later that night after the justices evenly split on whether to stay the execution.

Four members of the court, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan argued in favor of a stay, but could not persuade a fifth justice to join them, which would have delayed the execution so that the court could hear Smith’s case. None of them gave reasons for supporting a stay. Their willingness to stay hints, experts say, that the justices might have been interested in considering Smith’s defense argument, which had hinged on the constitutionality of Alabama’s judicial override scheme.

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange has publicly defended judicial override in the past. After Todd released her judicial order, Strange filed a petition with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, asking them to order her to vacate her ruling. After the Alabama Supreme Court upheld the state’s death penalty laws in Bohannon’s case, the Attorney General’s Office sent out a statement that said Strange “lauded” the finding that Alabama’s capital punishment procedure is constitutional and “an important victory for victims and for criminal justice.”

Mike Lewis, Strange’s communications director, wrote in an email that “the Attorney General’s Office has no direct comment about the two pre-filed bills concerning judicial override authority in death penalty sentencing. The Alabama Supreme Court has held that the State’s current death penalty sentencing law is constitutional. If the Legislature decides to change the law, this office will defend that law as constitutional as well,” he added.

Even if Brewbaker and England’s bills do not pass, however, Alabama’s allowance of judicial override in capital cases will almost certainly be challenged in court.

“We are hopeful that the Alabama judges understand the importance of this restriction and will be in favor of it passing,” Marshall wrote. But, he added, even in “the absence of action by the Alabama Legislature, we believe that more challenges to the constitutionality of judicial override are inevitable.”