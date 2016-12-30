In the latest Weldcast, Mark Kelly talks with Dr. Raegan Durant, medical director of Cooper Green Mercy Health Services.

If you don’t know what’s happened with indigent health care in Jefferson County since the closing of Cooper Green Hospital on December 31, 2012, you’ll want to listen to Weld publisher Mark Kelly’s conversation with Dr. Raegan Durant.

A professor of preventive medicine at UAB, Durant is also Medical Director for Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, the successor to the hospital for providing indigent health services. Durant talks frankly about the challenges of serving a critical and long-term community need with limited resources. He also discusses Cooper Green’s strategy for meeting those needs, now and in the future — including some immediate term successes.

You can listen to the episode below or via the iTunes Store. You can also find previous episodes of WeldCast here.



