Touring Birmingham’s Historic Federal Reserve Building

Photos from inside the old vaults of one of Birmingham’s newly renovated historic buildings.

Renovations on the historic Federal Reserve Building in downtown Birmingham began in 2014 after Harbert Realty and Capstone Real Estate Investments decided to breathe new life into the building that was once a hub for economic activity in the city.

From 1927 until 2000 the bank was a key component for economic development in Birmingham, until the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta branch moved operations to Liberty Park, south of downtown.

In January the first tenants will begin to move into the third floor space, the first to be completed. Each floor will be leased separately, according to the developers. Weld was offered a tour of the newly finished —and, in some places, unfinished — building in the heart of Birmingham’s financial district.