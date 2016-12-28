Design Review: December 2016

Recapping the decisions made at the December 14 meeting of the Design Review Committee.

Twice a month, the city of Birmingham’s Design Review Committee convenes at the Auburn Urban Studio to discuss plans to make alterations to structures that fall within one of the city’s many historic and commercial revitalization districts. This column summarizes recent DRC activity, with projects grouped by type and location. This edition of Design Review recaps the DRC meeting from December 14, 2016. This is the final meeting of 2016. The committee’s regular schedule will resume in January 2017.

Commercial Projects

19th Street North

The north gate at the Pizitz building (1821 Second Ave. N.) returned to the committee for a design update. The previous plans for the gate used hinges and the new mechanism will use a horizontal bearing to swivel. The gate will lock from the inside.

Status: Approved

Plans for a decorative fence to surround the parking lot behind the old Federal Reserve Building (1801 Fifth Ave. N.) were presented. The fencing will be steel with a black powder coat. The drives will be open and no gates are planned for the future.

Status: Approved

Avondale

Renovations were presented for a hair salon that will be moving into an existing building and using the adjoining lot for parking (3705 & 3711 Fourth Ave. S.). The building will be painted gray and a new porch and ADA ramp stained. Two new windows will be added to the rear of the structure. In the area, most buildings have been converted to commercial, with very few residences left. The engineer is still working on the grading plan for the parking lot, but the remaining neighbors have been informed about the project and have not voiced any objections. Concerns were expressed that the plans do not meet the landscaping ordinance and planting buffers will be needed around the parking area. Landscape and signage will return to the committee at a later date.

Status: Approved

Birmingham Green

The façade plans for the Marriott project in the old Alagasco Building (1928 First Ave. N.) include removing the 60-year-old glass and aluminum curtain wall installed when Alagasco combined two buildings into one. The wall will be replaced with a material designed to look like brick, hopefully emulating the previous 1909 façade. Committee members expressed concerns that it would remove the current classic mid-century modern look as well as the new façade making it look like a fake historic façade. The committee also wanted more information including photographs of the 1909 façade and what the building currently looks like.

Status: Carried Over

Fourth Avenue North

The Etheridge Car Wash (1600 Third Ave. N.) has been required to enclose the car wash area by Jefferson County Environmental Services. They plan to paint the existing building to match the new structure and install a sand filter for the runoff water. The new building will have a brick base and aluminum walls. Hopes were expressed that the look of the existing building would not be changed as it is one of the last of the original service stations in Birmingham.

Status: Approved

Morris Avenue

Plans for construction of new townhouses on Morris Avenue (Lots 11-14, Block 107-F) returned for final approval on the design. The original concept has changed to including two two-story and three three-story units, all with garages. Concerns were voiced by community members regarding the front driveways blocking the sidewalks, the lack of transparency at street level, and that the project is very car-centric rather than people-centric. However, there is no rear alley for other parking options.

Status: Approved, two opposed

Parkside

One of the courtyards at Regions Field (1401 First Ave. S.) will get an update for additional usage for special events as well as game days. Two refurbished air stream trailers will be used as a kitchen and a bar for “The Yard on 14th” space. Both will be operated year-round. No changes will be made to the perimeter, but the trees will be replaced. Painted aluminum canopies will also be installed. Signage plans will return to the committee at a later date.

Status: Approved, one recusal

Retail and Theater District

Plans for the façade of the Lichter Building (1818 Third Ave. N.) were added to the agenda. The original idea included reusing the existing marble, but it is in bad shape and it was requested that they mimic the marble with stucco. Concerns were expressed with the potential look of the façade materials. The committee members requested a sill detail, examples of color, and a detailed rendering at the next presentation.

Status: Carried Over

Tuscaloosa Avenue

Plans to build structures in the open-walled courtyard of Princeton Towers retirement apartments (909 Princeton Ave. SW) were presented to the committee. Both will be wooden structures with screens and aluminum roofs. The plans as presented did not include elevations or other details and the committee members requested additional information.

Status: Carried Over

Signage Projects

19th Street North

Signage for the Federal Reserve Building project (1801 Fifth Ave. N.) was present. The Master Signage Plan includes two freestanding signs for the tenant list and historical information. The signs will be silver and black. The blade sign for the restaurant, Urban Cookhouse, will be made of brushed aluminum. Raceway channel letters for the main tenant and the second largest tenant will be mounted near the top of the façade on different sides of the building.

Status: Approved

Avondale

Signage for Hot Diggity Dogs (430 41st St. S.) as well as a Master Signage Plan were presented to the committee. The hot dog shop is located above Fancy’s, and plans are to install a blade sign on the Fifth Avenue side of the building. The discussion included concerns on how a Master Signage Plan would demonstrate to prospective tenants the rules for the tenant signage.

Status: Carried Over

Birmingham Green

The signage ideas for the Marriott project in the Alagasco Building (1928 First Ave. N.) came before the committee. There will be a blade sign as well as a wall mounted sign. As presented, the size of the sign would not change but Marriott has not decided what the sign will look like yet. There will be a secondary sign comprised of channel letters mounted to an awning. It was determined there was not enough of a Master Signage Plan for the vote to occur.

Status: Carried Over

The signage for Forstall Art Center (215 20th St. N.) returned for final approval. The blade sign with the Forstall logo will be made of aluminum and vinyl. It will be 40-inches in diameter and hang about 10 feet above the sidewalk. It will be externally lit by an LED gooseneck fixture.

Status: Approved

Cultural District

A supplement to the existing Master Signage Plan for Uptown (2200 Ninth Ave. N.) was presented. The tenants in the ground floor of the parking deck will get awnings as well as signage. The corner “end cap” tenants, including the Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, will have the awnings. It will be encouraged that both end cap tenants have matching awnings.

Status: Approved, one recusal

Lakeview

Representatives from the multi-tenant building currently housing the Cahaba River Society and other businesses (2717 Seventh Ave. S.) brought a Master Signage Plan to the committee. There are eight tenants and space has been allotted for exterior signage as well as window graphics for the individual organizations.

Status: Approved, one recusal

Morris Avenue

The signage for Atomic Bar & Lounge (2113 First Ave. N.) returned to the committee with updated sign details. The brushed aluminum sign will be lit with neon.

Status: Approved

Parkside

A revised Master Signage Plan for Baker’s Row (60 14th St. S.) was added to the agenda at the meeting. The previous multi-tenant plan was amended for the new single-tenant situation. There will be a small monument sign and guidance signage to the door.

Status: Approved, two recusals

Tuscaloosa Avenue

In addition to the presentation of new courtyard structures, new signage for Princeton Towers (909 Princeton Ave. SW) was also brought before the committee. The monument sign will have a faux brick façade and the building name painted on a wooden panel. The existing metal signage on the site will be removed.

Status: Approved

Residential Projects

Avondale

Although divided, the neighborhood agreed to the installation of a new porch roof on a home in the historic district (710 46th St. S.). Based on this, the committee voted with little discussion.

Status: Approved