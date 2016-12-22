The Woman on the Mountain

After a year on the job, Ruffner Mountain’s executive director reflects on a life spent in the woods.

The mineral-rich spine of Ruffner Mountain juts up abruptly from the urban landscape east of downtown Birmingham. Once home to a concentrated mining operation, the mountain now serves as an 1,038-acre nature preserve for Alabama’s native plant and animal population complete with 12 miles of hiking trails.

Carlee Sanford, a young woman with long, auburn hair, a freckled complexion, and dark brown eyes that brighten when she talks about the mountain, has been at the helm of the operation for a year now, serving as the executive director of a nonprofit organization — the Ruffner Mountain Nature Center — that she wasn’t sure “had enough money to pay the bills” when she accepted the job. “I had no idea what I was in for,” she said, smiling. “The last year has been a blur, but we’re finally in a place where I can say things are looking up.”

Seated at a conference table inside a room with cork board walls displaying renderings of future projects and windows overlooking some of Ruffner Mountain’s old growth, Sanford discussed the trajectory her own life has taken since graduating from college in 2007 in the midst of the financial crisis and how she found herself on the ridge peppered with abandoned mines and tall oaks.

“There were no jobs. In ‘08 and ‘09, it was just bad,” Sanford said. “I decided I was going to hike the Appalachian Trail. My parents didn’t think I would make it. I spent a year waiting tables, working, saving up money, and I just went by myself basically. I had a friend start with me for two weeks at Springer Mountain, and I hiked through the summer to just south of the Delaware Water Gap. It was about 1,400 miles.”

The decision to traverse the mountainous trail that stretches from Georgia to Maine with little hiking experience — aside from long summer days spent trekking around her grandparents’ farm in Rockford, Alabama — was met with trepidation from friends and family. For Sanford, it was a way to find herself. “Being a woman was also a big part of it,” Sanford said. “There are very few women by themselves out there. It didn’t really make sense to anyone at the time, but I think now it does.”

What left an impression on Sanford were the elements of her journey that she had no control over. “I couldn’t control the temperature, water, wildlife. My options depended on how fast I walked, not changing plans. Loss of control meant I was a part of my surroundings. I just had to be. That feeling, I remember it,” she said.

Sanford wouldn’t realize it at the time, but her life was changed on the trail, she said. Her parents warned her that her pilgrimage would hinder her from finding work at a time when her family needed the financial help. As fate would have it, she explained when she returned home, she got the first job she applied for as a marketing and sales representative for a tech company in Birmingham. Sanford continued to work in marketing at Scout Branding, until one day she heard about the job on the mountain.

“I’d been here plenty of times and hiked but I didn’t know anything about the organization,” Sanford said, as she sipped her coffee. When the job became available, though, she knew where she wanted to be. Growing up in the area around Oak Mountain to the south, Sanford has always had a predilection for the woods. She was “a little bit shocked” that she got the job at Ruffner in December of last year.

Ruffner Mines

In 1887, the Sloss Furnace Company was acquired by Georgia Pacific, and the subsequent quarry and mining operations in Gate City and Irondale would be renamed Ruffner after the geologist, William Henry Ruffner, who completed a mineral survey along the railroad route that connected Birmingham to Atlanta and the Mississippi River.

At peak production the mines produced 135 tons of iron ore a day and continued to operate until they closed in June 1953. In 1971, after nature had retaken the mountain, an explosion caused by 20 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in one of the abandoned mines injured 13 people and caused roughly $500,000 in damage to the surrounding communities.

An employee was checking the surplus of explosive materials used in mining operations when he noticed the flames in the storage area.

“The explosion occurred down-slope from the mine portal, crusher and conveyor, near the heavy media plant and former office building,” according to bhamwiki.com. “The explosives, used in strip mining, were stored in green plastic tubes in a brick and tin building formerly used as a wash house, and in trucks parked nearby. The blast made an oblong 35 foot by 65 foot crater, about 30 feet deep, where the shed and trailers had stood. Other structures at the No. 2 mine, including a boiler house and a heavy media concentration facility, were heavily damaged. The blasts were heard and felt throughout Eastern Birmingham. Houses and other structures on the mountain slope were shaken and damaged and windows were blown out at Roebuck Shopping Center.”

Six years later, in 1977, a nonprofit was formed and leased 28 acres of city-owned property to begin work on what would later become Ruffner’s recreational trails. Over the years, land has been added to the preserve through the Trust for Public Land. In 2006, plans — which would cost roughly $11 million — were presented to obtain an additional 500 to 700 acres of land, which would make Ruffner the largest urban nature preserve in the country.

The modern, sustainable facility, known as the Treetop Visitors Center, was completed in 2009 and cost roughly $4 million; the loans are still being paid off. While Sanford said the particulars are confidential, she is confident that the loans will be settled “in the very near future.”

The year in retrospect

There is a weight that hangs over Sanford. She hides it well with a sunny disposition, but the constant desire to give the public tangible evidence of the progress being made at Ruffner Mountain — beyond just staying open and free to the public — is something that never strays too far from her mind, she explained.

“We’ve had a ton of good things happen this year. But we’ve also seen our troubles,” Sanford said. “I didn’t know how we were going to make payroll the last few weeks. Even though we’re going to be profitable for the first time in three years we still see cash flow problems. Without the city of Birmingham, we’d be done.”

The land under the visitor center is owned by the city of Birmingham. Jefferson County and the organization Forever Wild also own some of the land in the preserve. The land was set up in a trust that does not allow one owner to make unilateral decisions without unanimous consent from the other owners. Soon Irondale is expected to dedicate some land to the preserve.

“Four weeks after I started, our second-most-used trailhead on Ruffner Road was sold in an auction because it was owned by Walter Energy Company,” Sanford said. “I had just started, and we couldn’t bid on it or anything. But Irondale has stepped up and offered the man who bought it more money than he paid for it. He’s wanting to build some kind of industrial plant where the trail was. He’s offered to sell us the acre where the trailhead is. We’re still in negotiations with that. It’s those kinds of situations that I didn’t anticipate.”

Funding woes have long plagued the nature center. In 2012 and 2013, the initial budget for the city of Birmingham omitted funding for Ruffner. After lobbying efforts the city agreed to fund $200,000 annually, a number which the city hasn’t changed as of FY2017.

That money is crucial, Sanford said, because it allows her and the full-time employees of Ruffner — there were five when she started; now there are 12 — to focus on projects that can benefit the community. She pointed to a rendering of an Eastside Park, which is situated at the base of Ruffner, just down the road from the center. The organization is working on redeveloping the blighted park into a usable space for the community. There have been discussions about turning a portion of it into a skatepark.

Sanford attributes the organization’s ability to make it through the “hard times” to the fundraisers who support the preserve. In an end-of-the-year letter to fundraisers, Sanford touches on some of the daily struggles.

“Like any organization, Ruffner has seen its fair share of instability over the years, and sometimes even loss of direction; after the construction of our Nature Center we took on a considerable debt that we are still working to pay off,” Sanford said. “Today, we stand on this mountain a small but passionate crew of individuals, concerned for the future of this city and its people, because we know that the land and the life that calls it home is the foundation for the communities that make Birmingham truly great, a place to live, to raise a family. Gathered around that kitchen table back in 1977, the first Coalition knew this, and we are carrying their torch forward.”

As for her first year on the job, Sanford reflected on how both she and the mountain have changed since she arrived last December. She feels clear about the direction the organization is headed.

“It goes back to the conservation and the native plants,” she said as she walked through a newly planted garden in the front of the center and described what she’s learned about the species that call the mountain home. “For me, learning about how the connections between different insects and birds and plants and how they work together in a fragile ecosystem really opened my eyes to the world and how we live in it.”

She pointed out that the ginkgo trees (which are not native to the area) only host roughly three animal species, whereas a tree that is native to the region can host thousands. That fragile symbiosis is a lesson Sanford thinks more people should reflect on, not just as it relates to trees or wildlife, but life in general. The wooded preserve, she said, is a perfect place to ruminate on things like that.