“You Just Have to Throw Deep, Baby”

Bigger than life, Ken Stabler’s gridiron heroics and off-the-field misbehavior made him a legend.

I first saw Kenny Stabler up close on December 2, 1967, when he performed, to quote from my biography of Bear Bryant, The Last Coach, “the most spectacular play I’ve ever seen live in a football game.

“My mother had driven me to Legion Field to buy some souvenirs for cousins visiting from out of town, and as I jogged through the rain up to the souvenir stand at the gate, I realized the gate was wide open. I decided to go in just as the security people, hot dog vendors, and everyone else yelled and ran towards the end zone. I had a bird’s eye view of Stabler streaking down the sideline, and thousands of fans leaving their seats as he ran past them — perhaps the first version of ‘the wave’ ever seen at Legion Field.”

Alabama beat Auburn 7 to 3, and Stabler’s amazing 47-yard run was the game winner. It is one of my greatest sports memories, and I’m happy to see that passage included in Mike Freeman’s terrific new biography, Snake: The Legendary Life of Ken Stabler.

Every other time in my life that I saw Ken Stabler, he was drunk. That includes a 1988 Bob Costas radio show in Manhattan where he repeatedly hit on my wife while the host implored me to stay on the air with him because his other guest was too inebriated to make sense, and a game in Tuscaloosa in 2006, where Stabler was doing commentary for the Crimson Tide radio network. I was supposed to interview him at halftime but Snake, as everyone in the football world had come to call him, was too far gone.

Unfortunately, memories like mine are the way all too many people remember Ken Stabler. Snake — he earned the nickname for his dazzling winding punt returns while still in high school — died in July 2015, a year and a month before his belated and much-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 69, weakened by colon cancer and, it was later discovered, stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — “the black lung of the NFL,” as the Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins dubbed it. He looked even older.

Stabler might have been thrilled to be alive and in Canton for his induction — though maybe not. As he told reporters late in his life, “If I got inducted it won’t change how I put my socks on every day.”

Mike Freeman’s book will go a long way toward rescuing Stabler’s image and establishing his importance to the game. “He lived a rock star’s life,” Freeman writes, “but deep underneath there was a different man who would later cherish just being around his daughters and grandkids. I wanted to make sure this part of his legacy was told as well.”

Freeman, one of the premier young black sportswriters today, accomplishes all that and much more. He picks up on issues that went right by most of his colleagues, most notably Stabler’s ease in friendship with black players, particularly Gene Upshaw, later head of the NFL Players Association, and his almost-ridiculous generosity to charity. (At a time in his life when he was financially strapped, he somehow managed to give $450,000 to the World Health Organization and $100,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs.)

Freeman and I agree on one essential point: Before knee injuries and concussions took their toll on him by his mid-30s, Ken Stabler was one of the greatest and possibly the most exciting quarterback football has ever seen.

He was born in 1945 in Foley, Alabama, near the Gulf Coast. Foley’s city motto was “Heart of the American Riviera,” but it’s now known better as the “Redneck Riviera.” Stabler’s father, Leroy, was a hard drinker, often abusive, traumatized during the Anzio campaign in Italy during World War II.

Leroy’s son was perhaps the greatest high school athlete ever produced in a state famous for great athletes. In high school his left-handed curveball was so sharp he was sought after by both the New York Yankees and Houston Astros; in a tournament he defeated another great Alabama pitcher, Don Sutton, who would go on to the Hall of Fame. In the first NFL game Ken attended, an exhibition, he saw the great George Blanda play quarterback. Blanda was 18 years his senior, but incredibly would one day be Ken’s teammate on the Oakland Raiders.

Snake chose football over baseball largely because of Paul Bryant. “He kinda scared the [expletive] out of me,” Kenny would later recall. “He was a legend.” He was also smart enough to know he needed some strong supervision. “Without Coach Bryant saving me,” he later admitted, “I guess I’d be a bartender somewhere.”

But he never completely knuckled under to Bryant’s style of discipline. In one astonishingly brazen action, he went to Birmingham and talked a car dealer into giving him the keys to a fire-engine red Corvette, telling him, “You know the contract Joe Namath [Stabler’s predecessor at Alabama] got when he went pro? I’m going to be a top pick, too. When I sign, I’ll have a bunch of money. You just carry me till then, and I’ll pay off the whole note when I get my bonus.” And he did exactly that when he got his signing bonus from the Raiders.

When he cut classes and went back to Foley to chase girls, though, the Bear decided that Snake had crossed the line and sent him a telegram: “You have been indefinitely suspended. Coach Paul W. Bryant.” Joe Namath, the quarterback of the New York Jets, sent Stabler a follow-up: ”P.S. He means it.”

Kenny straightened out — a little, anyway — and played on the 1965 Crimson Tide national championship team, and the next year led an unbeaten squad that many still feel should have been a national championship team. By 1970 he was an Oakland Raider, and the team’s bombastic owner, Al Davis, wasted a lot of time before finally deciding that Snake deserved to start ahead of the aging Daryle Lamonica.

In 1976 Stabler had one of the great seasons of any pro quarterback, taking the Raiders, along with Fred Biletnikoff, Dave Caspar, and Gene Upshaw, to a 16-1 season and a crushing victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Bowl.

But the championship year had an autumnal flavor. Stabler was already 31, and the drinking, carousing, and hits from players like the Steelers’ “Mean” Joe Green were slowing him down. There would be flashes of greatness over the last eight years of his career, but no Super Bowls. In retirement, the Snake would become a kind of folk hero, making a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live while his video image appeared on NFL video games.

His career, though, should have been longer. It was his own fault, and nobody else’s. He swore that he was “not going to let football control my entire life. I play and I work as hard as I can, and in the off-season I do the things I like to do.” Well, that was Snake. If you loved him, you accepted what he was.

And it’s amazing how many people did just that, including his former boss Al Davis, his ex-wives, and even a movie star who grew up in the Bay Area and sent a note to Stabler’s daughters after the funeral. “Beyond the heroics on the football field,” wrote Tom Hanks, “and, say, a Super Bowl victory, why a young fan takes to any one football player is a mystery, a personal attraction.” Hanks remembered “using a pair of pliers to change the channel on my busted kids TV (it had a few knobs missing). … I would turn in San Diego to see your Dad play, or Shea Stadium to see him take on the Jets.”

Hanks would continue, “to anyone who comes my way, and maybe asks how I ended up where I am, I tell them that you just have to throw deep, baby.”

“Throw Deep, Baby” would have made a great epitaph on Snake’s headstone.