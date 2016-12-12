Storytelling Without Words: A Conversation with Tommy Emmanuel

The Australian guitar virtuoso discusses his Christmas album, collaborations, and recording albums in a single take.

Tommy Emmanuel signs his name with the suffix “CGP” — which stands for “Certified Guitar Player,” an honor bestowed upon him (and only four other people) by the late, influential guitarist Chet Atkins, who described Emmanuel’s style of guitar playing as “fearless.”

When Atkins died in 2001, Emmanuel had already accumulated an impressive discography, including albums like 1995’s Determination (a blues-rock record that includes the atmospheric “Initiation,” a flashy mainstay of Emmanuel’s live show) and the smooth jazz album Midnight Jazz, from 1997.

But it wasn’t until 2000’s Only, his first solo acoustic album, that Emmanuel’s musical voice truly came into focus. In stripping back most of the production that had cluttered his earlier albums, he was able to hone in on his skill at writing catchy, often gorgeous guitar melodies to which, due to the crowd-awing dexterity of his “fingerstyle” picking, he can simultaneously add supporting chords and low-end accompaniment. Subsequent albums — 2005’s Endless Road, 2006’s excellent The Mystery, and last year’s It’s Never Too Late, to name a few — have mostly stuck to that pared-down approach.

Emmanuel is currently touring behind his latest release, a collaborative holiday album titled Christmas Memories, which features contributions from John Knowles (another Atkins-awarded CGP), Pat Bergeson, and Annie Sellick. That tour will bring him to the Lyric Theatre on Friday, December 16.

Weld: What can audiences expect from your “Christmas and Classics” tour?

Tommy Emmanuel: The first half of the show is just me solo, doing what I normally do. The second half of the show is the four of us — me, John Knowles, Pat Bergeson, and Annie Sellick — and we’re doing all Christmas music: some classic Christmas songs, as well as original Christmas music. We’ve got a quite a few original songs in the show, which are on the album that just came out, Christmas Memories. It’s a real mixture.

Weld: It’s quite an undertaking to write Christmas songs that will have to stand up against carols that are so well-established in audiences’ minds.

Emmanuel: Exactly. It was fun and challenging. We just tried to write as if they were pop songs, anyway. There’s one song on there called “Christmas Time,” and I co-wrote that with a guy who writes brilliant lyrics. He just came up with the whole idea of families getting together and wrote about that, and it was really, really nice. I just had to put a melody around it, and I approached it as if I was writing a song for someone like Michael Bublé or Frank Sinatra or whatever. I tried to write as if I was writing a Christmas carol that’s been around for 100 years.

Weld: To talk about the solo guitar side of your act, we’ve really got to mention your album Only, which really set the bar for what you could do with just an acoustic guitar.

Emmanuel: Well, Only is a bit of a watershed album. It’s a landmark album for me. Everybody comments on that album and says that the songs really touch people. That was my goal. I wrote every song on the album, and I recorded that album in two three-hour sessions. Everything was one take. I really poured my heart into that album.

And the latest album that I have out, called It’s Never Too Late, had exactly the same process. I wrote the songs on the road, I went into the studio, mic in front of my guitar, put the headphones on, and just played them as best I could. And it’s really honest and it’s right there, you know? That’s how I like to record. I don’t like laboring over things and going back and fixing stuff all the time like a lot of people do. You have to capture the performance and capture the feeling of the song.

Weld: One of the standouts on It’s Never Too Late is the track “Miyazaki’s Dream.” Is that a reference to the Hayao Miyazaki, the Japanese director?

Emmanuel: Yes. It was my wife [who] actually turned me onto some of Miyazaki’s work. Not only did I like the fact that his films have a great message, and there’s a lot of humanity in them, but the music is so spectacular. I said to her one day, “I really want to try and write something as if I’m writing for Miyazaki.” And so she actually wrote the first part of the song. She’s the co-writer on that song.

It’s always fun to do that kind of thing. There’s another song on that album called “The Duke,” and that was my attempt at writing a theme for a John Wayne film set in Ireland. That was the thought process behind that. I thought, “Okay, I’ve got to imagine that I’m back in the late ‘40s and I’ve been asked to write a scene for the latest John Wayne film and the story is set in Ireland.” And that was the brief that I gave myself, and that’s how that song turned out the way it did.

Weld: That storytelling element is a part of a lot of your music. On your tour behind 2006’s The Mystery, for example, you gave lengthy background anecdotes for instrumental songs like “Antonella’s Birthday” —

Emmanuel: Ah, Antonella — I had just finished a long tour in England, and it was cold and it rained every day when I was on that tour. And we flew out of England late one night, and flew into Italy to be with our friends in Italy for a few days. At 7 o’clock in the morning, warm, golden sun streamed in our window, and I thought, “Oh my God, I have missed this.” And I got up and wrote the song and I came downstairs to play it for Antonella, and her husband said to me, “It’s her birthday today.” And I said to her, “Well, this is your song.”

Weld: But it’s not exactly an intuitive process, telling stories like that through an instrumental medium.

Emmanuel: I don’t know how it happened, but that’s how I’ve evolved as a player and as a writer. A lady was interviewing me on TV one time, and she said, “What is it that you actually do?” It was a strange question, and before I could even think of a clever answer, out of my mouth came, “I tell stories without words.” And it was like someone else said it, you know. And I realized that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to tell stories without words.

That’s the challenging part of it and the exciting part of it, too. When I wrote “Lewis and Clark,” [from The Mystery] so many people came up to me and said, “I closed my eyes [and] I was on the river. I was on the prairie. I was there with them.”

Weld: Outside of your solo work, you’ve also recorded plenty of collaborative albums — recently, you made Just Between Frets with Frank Vignola and The Colonel and the Governor with Martin Taylor. Those are both jazz guitarists with unique musical voices. Could you explain the process behind blending those approaches to songwriting and recording with your own?

Emmanuel: For us, it’s just a joy to play together. A guy like Frank, he’s really like a brother to me, and we just love playing together. We love the fun of it, we love the challenge of it — and the same with Martin Taylor. I just enjoyed playing with him. When he plays, he transports me. He takes me back to the ‘40s and causes me to play and think in a different way, just by him doing what he does. This is a wonderful thing, as a musician — to be transported. Those collaborations for me were so special and so much fun. The Colonel and the Governor album was the same as the album with Frank Vignola — it was recorded in two afternoons. Everything was one take.

Weld: And, of course, there’s also the lasting influence of Chet Atkins, who was a mentor for you and who remains a very important figure to many in the guitar-playing community.

Emmanuel: What’s really special about this Christmas tour is that John and Pat and myself, we all met because of Chet Atkins. John was working with Chet, Pat was in his band, … and when Chet and I recorded The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World [the pair’s 1997 collaboration album], that’s when I got to know him. And here we are working together. It’s really wonderful.

Tommy Emmanuel will perform at the Lyric Theatre on Friday, December 16. John Knowles, Pat Bergeson, and Annie Sellick will join him for the second half of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $37.50 to $47.50. For more information, visit lyricbham.com.