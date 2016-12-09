Nick Waterhouse’s unifying sound

California-based singer-songwriter makes his debut Birmingham performance.

Nick Waterhouse’s musical style would have fit with the times nicely 50 years ago, and you have to assume it will fit nicely 50 years from now. Drawing on a blend of timeless rock and R&B sounds, the 30-year-old Californian is a kindred spirit to fellow throwback artists such as Leon Bridges, James Hunter, J.D. McPherson, and Mayer Hawthorne. On Saturday, December 10, Waterhouse will make his debut Birmingham performance at the Syndicate Lounge. Currently, he is touring in support of his 2016 release Never Twice [Innovative Leisure Records]. Recently, Waterhouse spoke with a reporter by phone from a tour stop in Memphis.

Weld: How’s the tour going so far?

Nick Waterhouse: It’s going good — great response. I’m playing with a smaller band on this run which is a little unusual for me. I’ve never done that before.

Weld: Does the smaller lineup change your approach to the songs?

Waterhouse: It creates a lot of space. Because I write for such a large ensemble, it’s about covering the things [that] the horn section or keys would be doing with my guitar. I have a sax player that switches between that and the flute, so we’ve been reimagining my tunes.

Weld: Tell me a little about the creation of your latest album, Never Twice.

Waterhouse: When I finish a record, the next day is the first day of working on the next record. Between [previous release] Holly and this one, almost all of these tunes were gestating. I’m constantly re-evaluating how things fit and how they’ll be done. That’s what makes it fun.

Weld: Leon Bridges guests on Never Twice. How did pairing with him come about?

Waterhouse: Leon and I met on his first tour, and I actually wrote a good part of this record in Austin. I was hanging there quite a bit in 2015. So being out there, I was hanging with Leon quite a bit and we wrote [Never Twice track] “Katchi” real quick. We’ve got four other tunes that we’ve been workshopping and we’re trying to figure out what to do with them.

Weld: Your music has a timeless quality that can appeal to a wide range of ages. With that said, how would you describe a typical audience at a Nick Waterhouse show?

Waterhouse: It’s all over the board. We’ll have hip teenagers, college kids, and then 40- to 70-year-olds that are grooving. It’s kind of cool because it does feel like it unifies what feels like a very fragmented and specialized America. It’s cool to have a broad cross-section.

Nick Waterhouse will perform at The Syndicate Lounge on Saturday, December 10. Tickets to the 18+ show are $10 in advance and $12 day of the show. The Syndicate Lounge is located at 433 20th St. S. For more information, visit facebook.com/syndicatelounge.