Topgolf on par with Uptown; 450 jobs coming

Birmingham City Council approves opening three-level driving range next to BJCC.

On Tuesday the Birmingham City Council cleared the way for sports entertainment venue Topgolf to begin construction of a proposed 65,000 square-foot facility in Uptown, adjacent to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex.

According to company representatives, there will be 450 jobs available, all of which will be filled locally. Tuesday’s vote approved $1.5 million in financial incentives from the city, which will be made in eight annual payments not exceeding $228,000, as stated in the resolution.

After the meeting, Mark Foster, manager of real estate development with Topgolf, told reporters he was excited about what the development would mean for downtown Birmingham. “It’s a three-level golf driving range with 34 hitting bays per level, so there will be 102 bays total,” Foster said, adding that the facility with have an in-house chef and plans to source 90 percent of the food from local distributors.

The facility will also have a corporate event space. According to Foster, each hitting bay will be available for rent with hourly rates between $25 and $45.

“Birmingham is a really strong city, we see it in a lot of businesses downtown,” Foster said. “The population is growing. The airport was just rated very highly and also we like the location right off the highway.” Foster said he hopes that the Topgolf facility will be completed as early as 2017.

The council also rezoned the approximately 10-acre site from B-2, general business district, to B-4, central business district. However, the Topgolf property falls outside the open container boundary that was implemented last year in the Uptown District, something that Tad Snider, executive director of the BJCC, hopes will be addressed as the project moves forward.

Beyond the “synergy” associated with having a driving range next to the Westin, Snider believes Topgolf will offer increased foot traffic for the district, as opposed to just serving the hotel patrons. “This is the logical next step for Uptown. … One of the big appeals of working with Topgolf is that it provides that day-in-day-out foot traffic: 450,000 to 500,000 people coming through there a year. It’s a great local amenity and will add to the draw,” Snider said.

There are currently 30 Topgolf locations throughout the country. In the Southeast in particular, there are several markets in which the company has broken ground recently; two new facilities have opened in Atlanta, and one has opened in Nashville.

During the meeting, while all of the councilors were in favor of approving the rezoning and financial incentives to bring Topgolf to Uptown, Councilor Lashunda Scales questioned why similar developments couldn’t be brought to Five Points West, the area where the $46 million CrossPlex is located. It’s an issue that has beset the council and mayor’s office in recent weeks as residents have vocally opposed the Comfort Inn and Suites that has been proposed for the area.

“I’m going to be very candid here,” Scales said, referring to the future developments in Five Points West. “Any area can change if you invest the right kind of money in it. When we start changing the zoning and conditions for an area, it’s hard to unring a bell once it’s rung. Long-term, is this what we’re really looking at as the type of investment we want for the CrossPlex? I don’t think that it [is].”

One of the main opponents of the current Five Points West proposals, Le’Darius Hilliard, president of the Jefferson County Millennial Democrats, attended Tuesday’s meeting. While he believes Topgolf will benefit the city, he would like to see the same kind of recruiting efforts being made outside of downtown.

“I think it fits perfectly with the type of people who patronize Uptown,” Hillard said after the meeting. “I think it’s in the best interests of the city and will bring in major tax dollars.” Hilliard said he doesn’t “throw opposition around just for the sake of doing so.”

Hilliard’s support of the project does not diminish his resolve for demanding better for the Five Points West community, he said. Last Tuesday, the council delayed approval of the proposed development for another week, but the item was not on this week’s agenda. Sources at city hall expect the council to vote on the issue as early as next week.