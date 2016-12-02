The Deslondes fuse country and R&B

Sam Doores talks his band's collaborative nature and discusses plans for the group's second album.

Country and R&B aren’t always natural stylistic partners, but a few artists — The Band and Tony Joe White, for example — have successfully incorporated the sounds of the two genres. These days, The Deslondes — a New Orleans-based quintet — are melding country and R&B into a sound that is familiar and fresh at the same time. On Friday, December 2, the band will perform at Saturn in a “Saturn Nights Showcase” free event presented by Good People Brewing. Henry Dunkle and Will Stewart will open the 9 p.m. show. Currently, The Deslondes are touring in support of their 2015 self-titled debut release on New West Records. Recently, we caught up with Sam Doores, the band’s vocalist/guitarist, by phone from his New Orleans home.

Weld: You released your debut album in 2015, and have been touring behind it ever since.

Sam Doores: This will be the last tour behind that record. We’re just about finished up [with the new record]. We’ve been writing all year and October was the last session we had. We’re pretty much done recording — we’re going to Nashville for one more day and hopefully we will be all finished.

Weld: How did the material come together for the first album?

Doores: It was kind of different for each song. Some of the songs were fully formed when we brought them to the band, some were group efforts, and two or three came together in the studio. I think recording is a different art form than performing. Sometimes you have something that sounds good live and you bring it into the studio and it doesn’t quite come together. You have to tweak or mess around with it and get creative. We had a couple of songs this time around that came together in the studio as well and one tune that we wrote entirely in the studio.

Weld: Your band is known for its collaborative nature and collective input among its members.

Doores: I really enjoy working with these guys because everybody writes and everybody has a creative input and we’re all pretty good at listening to each other. We try to give whoever wrote the original idea of the song the ultimate say in how that song takes shape. We all respect each other’s ideas.

Weld: Was there a challenge in writing and recording for your upcoming album while still touring behind the debut album?

Doores: Definitely. There’s a lot less time to write when you’re on the road, and it’s a different headspace when you’re performing — at least it is for me. I tend to write when I have free time, and this time it had to be a little more intentional. We didn’t want to let too much time pass before we worked on a new record.

Weld: Your band is known for melding several styles into your own sound. Is that a conscious effort or just the outpouring of all that your members have absorbed over the years?

SD: It’s both of those things. The idea behind the band definitely started out as country-meets-New Orleans R&B, but it ends up being an outpouring of the stuff we listen to and the bands we go listen and dance to. There’s no way to avoid your influences — they become a part of what you do.

The Deslondes will perform at Saturn on Friday, December 2. The free 18-and-up show begins at 9 p.m. For more information, visit saturnbirmingham.com.