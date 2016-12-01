How will Alabama work?

Statewide initiative expands and organizes laborer and employer resources,

A statewide labor coalition launched earlier this month with the goal of connecting laborers with employers and easing the transition for students entering the workforce.

Alabama Works, which became operational November 15, also has the aim of providing training resources for job seekers.

The effort is a large collaboration of both private and public sectors. “We’re going to unveil a new brand for the workforce in the state of Alabama, a website, and organizational structure,” said Zeke Smith, executive vice president at Alabama Power Co. and chairman of the Alabama Workforce Council. The structure Smith referred to involves connecting various workforce programs throughout the state.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division, October’s unemployment rate of 5.7 percent is well above the national average of 4.9 percent. While that number is down from the previous year’s unemployment rate of 6.1 percent, the Department of Labor is still pushing to fill gaps in Alabama’s workforce. Programs like the AFWI (Alabama Future Workforce Initiative) and AIDT (Alabama Industrial Development Training) have been established to try and fill these gaps.

AFWI, established in 2015, allows taxpayers to claim a credit for donating to the Alabama Department of Postsecondary Education in support of the Career-Technical Education Dual Enrollment Program, according to the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). Connecting community colleges and trade-based high school dual enrollment programs is a key component to the efforts of the new coalition.

Jeff Lynn, senior vice chancellor for Workforce and Economic Development in the Alabama Community College System, is optimistic about the potential collaboration between schools, students entering the workforce, and employers. “K-12, AIDT, Commerce, Department of Labor… what a great group, sitting down, solving problems, doing things people typically don’t think that government [does] well,” he said.

Reiterating the need to tighten slack between workers and employers across the state, Fitzgerald Washington, the secretary of labor for the Department of Labor, said, “We felt like the current workforce system in the state was a little fragmented…Now if someone needed help trying to find a job, looking for employees, or workforce training, we’ve got one centralized location to point toward.”

The program is set up in seven regions across the state with a career center close to each region. The number of career centers can be adjusted for population and available work. Job seekers can submit resumés and be directed to training programs, such as AIDT, at the regional centers. Likewise, employers are to use these career centers to fill the increasing gap in workforce needs.

The website alabamaworks.com, attempts to streamline resource acquisition by connecting skilled laborers, students, training programs, and employers. Bob Allen, the Ideas Group leader tasked with brand development for both the Florida Work Force and Alabama Works, said the website, goes beyond what government can provide. “One of the biggest design drivers was, nobody should walk away from this website thinking it’s government,” he said.

Allen said the Alabama Works brand is more than just a clever new logo — it speaks to the purpose of the organization. “Brand is often quite misunderstood,” he said. “People often think of the design part of it…but it’s way more than that. A brand is really a major construct that aligns with the organization’s purpose and efficacy of a task that you want to go do…

“We interviewed well over a thousand Alabamians, and another thousand or more online. Every single person said, ‘Yep. We need this, it needs to be unified, it needs to be focused, it needs to be now.'”

That need for unification was repeated by others on the Alabama Works’ board. George Clark, chairman of Manufacture Alabama and vice chairman of the Alabama Workforce Council, said that regional workforce councils “are going to be the main mechanism by which we have the collaboration and partnership at the local level.”

Clark also wanted to stress that the new initiative will work better than government alone for job seekers. “Those on the Alabama Workforce Council and elsewhere that have the foresight and knowledge to know that local people can make better decisions than those who run government — we’re forcing the power and decision making process down to our regional workforce councils,” he said. “For the first time in the state of Alabama, we have the collaboration, alignment, and partnerships to make Alabama move forward and ensure economic development for the entire state.”

Support from Alabama Works’ regionally centered job placement coincided with the recent passage of Amendment 11 with the result that potential revenue brought in by Tax Increment Financing zones could mean much needed infrastructure and developmental improvements for city and county government.