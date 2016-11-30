District Attorney-elect: We’re seeking justice, not convictions

Charles Todd Henderson elucidates his campaign promise to reform Jefferson County’s criminal justice system.

In November, Charles Todd Henderson was elected as district attorney for the Birmingham division of Jefferson County, narrowly defeating incumbent Brandon Falls, who had held the office since 2008.

Henderson, a Democrat who had previously run for Jefferson County sheriff in 2014, ran on a platform of “bringing about real criminal justice reform in Jefferson County,” which he argued could be accomplished by advocating for transparency and examining the long-term factors behind mass incarceration.

Recently, Henderson sat down with Weld reporters to discuss his plans for implementing his planned reform measures when he takes office next year.

Weld: One of your primary campaign promises was to “restore accountability” to the district attorney’s office. Where has that accountability been lost, and how do you hope to restore it?

Charles Todd Henderson: Over my almost 30 years being involved in the criminal justice system, somewhere along the way we kind of lost what the focus of the system is supposed to be about. We forget about the “justice” part of “criminal justice.” When I think about accountability, of course I think about transparency. I think that’s one issue we have.

One of the questions I was asked about in a forum was, “Are we doing any statistical gathering of how we prosecute cases in Jefferson County?” And the current D.A. said, “No.” … So one of the things I want to do is talk to the UAB Department of Justice Sciences. I’d love for some type of study to be done, just from a statistical standpoint, on how we’ve approached prosecutions based on race, based on socioeconomic class and things of that nature, and then look for some input from our research professionals out there on how we can better bring the system more into a fair and equitable outcome.

Another thing is just, when you look at what’s happened over the last 30 years, with mass incarceration … I’ve had conversations with other prosecutors, not in our county but across the state, and they’re always wanting to tell me, ‘Well, we really don’t incarcerate that many drug addicts and mentally ill people,’ and that’s just not what the statistics tell us. From the times that I was a federal agent engaged in the so-called War on Drugs, I realized right quick, early on, that this was a race-driven policy when we talked about sentencing guidelines back then in drug cases. And we look at the impact that’s had on families over the past 30 years, and then numbers of mothers that have been incarcerated for nonviolent drug offenses. All you’ve got to do is look at the numbers at Tutwiler Prison here in our state and see how those numbers have just dramatically more than doubled.

So what we want to talk about and what we’re focused on is real criminal justice reform. And I think that’s what brings accountability back into the system, when we start looking at the people that we’re asked to prosecute, looking to see if we can’t get people resources or help, to quit using prison as the means through which we’ve dealt with societal issues, as far as drug addiction and mental health.

Weld: In dealing with people who have substance addiction or mental health issues, what are the alternatives to prison time that you will advocate for?

Henderson: I think there are a lot of great organizations out there doing a lot of great work in both of those areas. I think what we’ve got to do from the criminal justice standpoint and the system itself is really open up the doors and say, ‘Hey, this is a bigger problem than we can deal with within the confines of those who are working in the criminal justice system right now.’ And let’s invite others to come in and be another additional resource.

Right now, this heroin epidemic is not only hitting Birmingham and Jefferson County, but it’s hitting us statewide and nationwide right now. What I realized real quick is that this is a different phenomenon than issues we’ve dealt with in the past with cocaine, crack cocaine, even meth. We have got to look at a different program for those who have opioid addiction. So that’s one of the areas that we’re going to look at and try to bring in people that understand this much better than I do. A group like Addiction Prevention Coalition, a great group out there doing great work, has a lot of resources available to them.

What you’ve got to do is get people involved in this system that understand, that have been there, that have fought and continue to fight addiction every day. I’ve never had that problem. I can’t sit here and tell you what’s going to work. But I know that I can bring people in that have been there that understand what’s going to work.

My thing is, let’s open up the doors and get as many resources as we can. Obviously, when you start looking at these issues that we’re dealing with, along with mental health, we’ve got to start putting money back into mental health in this state. … When we start doing that, we start realizing that we can spend less money be funding these resources than it takes to incarcerate people. It becomes a no-brainer. But we have to educate our legislators about that, because I don’t think they really understand what we’re dealing with.

Weld: You mentioned looking at demographic data to understand the root causes of crime. One of those root causes, education, was something you often spoke about during your campaign. How does that education factor into your plan going forward?

Henderson: Education is a foundational issue. If we start putting children first in this state — if we go to Montgomery when this legislature convenes, and we start talking about education, we start talking about the inequitable funding of education across this state, we talk about putting these education dollars into technology in classrooms, if we empower these teachers in their classrooms from a classroom management standpoint, that they are the authoritarian in those classrooms — there are just a lot of things that we’ve got to do as far as education. We’ve got to fundamentally change how we fund it.

The next thing we’ve got to do is put social workers in the school systems. We’re one of the only states in the Southeastern region that doesn’t put social workers in the school systems. That’s a fundamental issue that has to be solved. Of course, everybody talks about the funding issue. ‘We don’t have funding, we don’t have funding.’ Well, we can either put these resources in these children’s lives up-front, in terms of education, or we can put it in a prison system, which is what we’ve done.

Right now, 40 percent of our general fund budget goes to the Department of Corrections. There are just some basic things we’ve got to do. When you look at the city of Birmingham right now, we’ve got a problem with our school boards. We can’t keep a superintendent for more than two years. So we’re going to get involved in a lot of things, because our children depend on us. Our children depend on somebody being a voice for them and saying, “Look, we’ve got to be able to have some stability in our school system and have the kind of funding that should be required across all school systems.” And then we’ve got to create a sort of college and career pathways for our high school students. …

Weld: A lot of what you’re talking about falls outside of the purview of the district attorney’s office. What is your plan for implementing these strategies?

Henderson: To be a voice, and make people start listening. If we’re doing the things we need to do in education and opportunity, when our children graduate in high school and they’re positioned to go into college or they’re positioned with a good-paying job, the criminal justice system will take care of itself. Right now, when you look at the violent crimes that are being committed, they’re being committed by young people 18 to 25 years old. For me, it’s my long-term vision. We can deal with the issues we’re dealing with today, whether we’re talking about violent crime or heroin overdoses, but if we’re not trying to change the system for the future, then we’re just continuing to roll this perpetual wheel and we’re not coming up with solutions.

Weld: Another part of your campaign platform focused on community policing. How do you hope to develop the relationships between police officers and the communities they serve?

Henderson: I think we’ve done a pretty good job. I think [Birmingham Police Department] Chief [A.C.] Roper’s done a pretty good job. He’s out in these communities, working on his relationships.

I don’t like the term “community policing.” What I like is the term “relational policing.” What we’re missing right now — and it’s no fault of the chief, or the sheriff, or anybody else — our numbers are so low with our law enforcement officers. Birmingham is about 50 to 70 officers short; the county has been 30 to 40 deputies short. When you don’t have enough officers on the street, then you don’t have the opportunities for those beat officers to make those relationships.

I’ve been to all 99 neighborhoods well more than three times. I know these neighborhood officers, and I know these citizens in these neighborhoods that care about their neighborhood. I have yet to go to a neighborhood where I found a neighborhood that did not appreciate their beat officer. I always love to go to neighborhoods where they praise their beat officer because they know their beat officer, because their beat officer gives them their cell number. That’s what we’re talking about. It’s about creating relationships.

The biggest relationship we’re really having a problem with right now is between teenagers and law enforcement. There is a perception out there among our teenagers — and I don’t care if you’re talking about a white kid going to Hoover High School or a black kid going to Huffman High School. Their perception of law enforcement is the same, and that’s ‘F the police.’ I said this in a forum over at Springville Road Library about three months ago — we had a student from Hoover, we had a student from Huffman, and they said the same thing.

What we’ve got to do in law enforcement is personalize who we are. … It’s up to us in law enforcement to reach out to these young folks and create these relationships. That’s what I’m talking about. We need to get into the mentality that we want to be relational law enforcement officers, and that will go a long way to improving that perception out there.

Weld: Do you think that the shortage of law enforcement officers that we have is the result of that perception, or is it an issue of funding?

Henderson: I think it’s an issue of both. Obviously, we’re having a hard time getting good recruits at this point, because of perception and all of the issues that we’ve dealt with across the country, from all the police shootings and incidences of police brutality.

One thing that I think we’ve done really good here is with Chief Roper and his relationships in the communities and what he’s done. And I think what I bring to the table is this: I’m also connected in these communities. When you look back at the Democratic primary, I won with 61 percent. That means folks in Birmingham know me and know me well, and they know I’m committed to our communities. I think the district attorney’s office can go a long way in helping strengthen these relationships. I think the one thing people want is accountability and transparency along with that.

The district attorney is the chief law enforcement officer in the county, and with that comes a lot of responsibility. Decisions are made in our criminal courts every day, and if you don’t know who your district attorney is, then you don’t know who’s making those decisions. The district attorney makes a lot of decisions. About 98 percent of our cases are settled and don’t go to trial. So that pretty much leaves whether someone goes to prison or not in the hands of the district attorney, based on his or her recommendation.

Weld: We spoke to you a few weeks ago about how the district attorney’s office under Brandon Falls was handling capital punishment cases. At that time, you said that you felt prosecutors were pursuing the death penalty not necessarily because they thought the defendant actually deserved it, but because they were trying to intimidate them into taking a plea deal. How are you going to work with your prosecutors to prevent that kind of thing from happening in the future?

Henderson: That’s been one of the most common complaints I’ve heard from criminal defense lawyers. These are criminal defense lawyers that used to be police officers.

I don’t believe in strong-arm tactics. I believe in looking at the elements of the crime and charging it accordingly, and not using it as a bargaining tool. I think that’s been used way too often. I made it perfectly clear that, as a personal belief, I do not believe in the death penalty. I have to believe that when our legislatures created these capital offenses, that they had in mind that it had to be of such a heinous nature that society would demand a life for a life, for lack of a better term. Going forward, I don’t want that to be part of the policy, that we pursue capital murder cases — but that we’re pursuing justice.

One thing that really bothers me today is that we look at all the exonerated persons around the country who had been sitting on death row. … My good friend Bryan Stevenson at the Equal Justice Initiative has been doing phenomenal work for decades, and I’ve reached out to him, and we look to partner with him to go back and make sure that if there are any cases that were prosecuted out of our office in the ‘80s and ‘90s that need to be re-looked at, we’ve agreed to work with him on that. And there’s another case out there right now, with retiring Circuit Judge Tommy Nail, [who] had mentioned that when he was a criminal defense lawyer, he believes his client who is sitting on death row right now is innocent.

Weld: What would the criteria be for reopening those cases?

Henderson: My background’s in forensic science. I was an evidence technician, a crime scene investigator. I’ve got a lot of experience, even in the laboratory side of it. I think you’ve got to go back and look at if there’s ever any questionable forensic evidence. I know in the case of Anthony Ray Hinton [an Alabama man exonerated in 2015 after spending 30 years on death row], it came down to the ballistics testing. I understand ballistics testing. In fact, in the early ‘90s, I was actually going to be the next ballistics expert for the state, but I went on into full-time law enforcement instead.

I think if there’s forensic evidence that we need to go back and take a look at, I think it’s incumbent upon us to do that. We have all the resources available to us to get things right from a prosecutorial standpoint. We want to make sure that we’ve got the right person that’s accused, and if we convict that person, it is the person that committed the crime. It’s incumbent upon us to make sure that we’re not seeking convictions, but that we’re seeking justice.

Weld: Your election stands in contrast to what appears to be a more conservative approach to law enforcement nationally, particularly as represented by the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general. Do you see that as a challenge to accomplishing your goals?

Henderson: Well, I hope that Senator Sessions would not undo all the progress that’s been made in the criminal justice system, from reform to putting focus on addiction and mental health treatment as opposed to incarceration.

But to be honest with you, I just don’t have a lot of hope right now in the direction of our country. I pray to God that I’m wrong, but I just don’t know. But here’s what we’re going to do — and nobody’s going to be stronger in prosecuting these types of cases — but prison is meant for violent criminals. And it’s also meant for those who are making a life and career out of crime. It’s for those we can’t rehabilitate. And I’m not saying we can’t rehabilitate some violent criminals, but obviously everybody has a debt they have to pay to society. So we’re going to be very aggressive in those types of prosecutions.

But for those nonviolent drug offenses or any type of nonviolent offense, if we can help somebody, then I think it’s incumbent upon us to do so — if you can give them the resources to give them a second opportunity, or give them a third opportunity if that’s what it takes sometime. If people are willing to help themselves, then we should be willing to help them.

With additional reporting by Ryan Scott.