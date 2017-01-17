A Conversation with Cloud Cult The Minnesota-based band bring their lastest multimedia album, 'The Seeker,' to Saturn on Wednesday night.

“The Practice Is Live” Ambient artists discuss their hard-to-define brand of improvisational, atmospheric music.

Just the Facts, Ma’am Why no alternative can stand in for the truth.

Getting Booked in Birmingham Venue directors and agents give advice on how to secure your band a show.

From George Wallace to Donald Trump Exploring political posturing and public opinion from telegram to tweet.

Design Review: January 19, 2017 Recapping the decisions made at the January 11 meeting of the Design Review Committee.

Women (and others) march on Birmingham In one of many sister demonstrations to the massive Women’s March on Washington Magic City activists turned out to oppose Trump’s rhetoric.

Was it the Russians or Birtherism? A Birmingham lawyer suggests that the reason for John Lewis’ inauguration boycott may be deeper than he let on.

American Expressions urges political compassion through art After travelling the country, Ira Hill’s interactive American flag sculpture returns home to Birmingham for Inauguration Day.

An Expansive View of Civil Rights, Part 3 Looking back on a career in federal law enforcement, outgoing U.S. attorney says seeking justice for all was always her mission.

The Responsibility of Birmingham’s Urban Forest How do we keep the city’s trees renewed and healthy — and what do we do with them when they die?

The Paradoxical Legacy of Mayor William Bell With an election just seven months away, it’s worth taking a look at the things the Bell has accomplished — and the things he perhaps…

Suspended Jefferson County district attorney addresses charges An attorney representing Charles Todd Henderson answers questions about recent indictment.