  • The McDonald's Celebration of Creativity Art Contest allows students k-12 to show what civil rights means to them. Pictured are 2016 winners from various school grades and the owner operators of local McDonald's franchises. Photo courtesy of KC Projects.
  • Loretta Lynch speaking at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on January 15. Photo by Ryan Scott.
  • Courtney Haden. Photo courtesy of the Boutwell Studios Facebook page.
  • Photo by Cody Owens.