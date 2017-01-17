D.C. Women’s March a respite for Alabama progressives.
The Minnesota-based band bring their lastest multimedia album, 'The Seeker,' to Saturn on Wednesday night.
Ambient artists discuss their hard-to-define brand of improvisational, atmospheric music.
Why no alternative can stand in for the truth.
Venue directors and agents give advice on how to secure your band a show.
Exploring political posturing and public opinion from telegram to tweet.
Recapping the decisions made at the January 11 meeting of the Design Review Committee.
In one of many sister demonstrations to the massive Women’s March on Washington Magic City activists turned out to oppose Trump’s rhetoric.
A Birmingham lawyer suggests that the reason for John Lewis’ inauguration boycott may be deeper than he let on.
After travelling the country, Ira Hill’s interactive American flag sculpture returns home to Birmingham for Inauguration Day.
Looking back on a career in federal law enforcement, outgoing U.S. attorney says seeking justice for all was always her mission.
How do we keep the city’s trees renewed and healthy — and what do we do with them when they die?
With an election just seven months away, it’s worth taking a look at the things the Bell has accomplished — and the things he perhaps…
An attorney representing Charles Todd Henderson answers questions about recent indictment.
The multi-instrumentalist and Nickel Creek alum talks her third solo record, 'Young in All the Wrong Ways.'
Weld Wide
Scott Register tells the origin story of his long-running radio show.
In the latest episode of WeldCast, Henson talks with Weld publisher Mark Kelly about the role of activists in local and global issues.
Local singers discuss how gospel music has helped heal racial wounds and why their songs of hope are more important than ever.
The all-ages club flourished for a short time in the 2000s, but its impact on Birmingham music is still being felt.
