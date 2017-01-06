American Expressions urges political compassion through art After travelling the country, Ira Hill’s interactive American flag sculpture returns home to Birmingham for Inauguration Day.

The Paradoxical Legacy of Mayor William Bell With an election just seven months away, it’s worth taking a look at the things the Bell has accomplished — and the things he perhaps…

Suspended Jefferson County district attorney addresses charges An attorney representing Charles Todd Henderson answers questions about recent indictment.

Sara Watkins’ Solo Evolutions The multi-instrumentalist and Nickel Creek alum talks her third solo record, 'Young in All the Wrong Ways.'

Hundreds gather downtown for M.L.K. Day march As crowds gathered in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, songs of freedom and equality followed those demonstrating through downtown Birmingham.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch gives last public speech in Birmingham Speaking in a historic church, the Justice Department leader said Martin Luther King’s legacy should inspire Americans to work for a more just society.

Remembering Courtney Haden A friend and fellow newspaper veteran recalls the wit and writer he both knew and didn’t know — but always admired.

Civil Rights Movement sites designated as national monuments A.G. Gaston Motel, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, other places declared historically significant by President Obama.

Biographer sees similarities between Trump and Churchill New York Times bestselling author Paul Reid argues that the president-elect should not be pre-judged by the media.

An Expansive View of Civil Rights, Part 2 The top federal law enforcement officer in North Alabama says protecting prisoner rights benefits everyone in Alabama.

Birmingham City Schools: Divided by Design Historians and educators discuss how the school system’s history of segregation has impeded progress for half a century — and their hopes for the future.

Birmingham and the Rule of Seinfeld Plus, a tribute to the late, great (and extremely droll) Courtney Haden.

Birmingham in Transition As the new year dawns, the Magic City is undergoing a facelift.