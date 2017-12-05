Bills seek to end Alabama's now-unique practice of letting judges impose death sentences against jury recommendations.
In the latest Weldcast, Mark Kelly talks with Dr. Raegan Durant, medical director of Cooper Green Mercy Health Services.
Photos from inside the old vaults of one of Birmingham’s newly renovated historic buildings.
Recapping the decisions made at the December 14 meeting of the Design Review Committee.
Weld’s music writers share the best concerts they saw this year.
Local school administrators see ethnic diversity in their student bodies changing their systems for the better.
Birmingham-based singer-songwriter Callie Wilson to host release party at Syndicate Lounge on Friday, December 23.
After a year on the job, Ruffner Mountain’s executive director reflects on a life spent in the woods.
The Birmingham-based group’s latest album, 'Sea of Noise,' takes a stand against the shallow.
How 2016 highlighted the pervasiveness — and the complexities — of racial tensions in America.
With rumors swirling about the project, the housing authority meets but does nothing to clarify its future — or that of its residents.
Bigger than life, Ken Stabler’s gridiron heroics and off-the-field misbehavior made him a legend.
The singer-songwriter talks about the influence of his producer cousin, Dave Cobb, ahead of his December 17 show at WorkPlay.
Human Rights Watch says bullying and harassment of gay and transgender students remain serious problems in America’s public schools.
The challenge of reporting in the era of “fake news” and Facebook.
Weld Wide
Benard Simelton says activists’ efforts have begun to “turn the tidal wave” against U.S. Attorney General nominee.
William Bell spearheads petition for former mayor to receive presidential clemency.
U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance says her office’s approach has always been about making the community safer.
Instead of focusing on the future, let’s tend to the ever-important present.
