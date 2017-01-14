The Minnesota-based band bring their lastest multimedia album, 'The Seeker,' to Saturn on Wednesday night.
Recapping the decisions made at the January 11 meeting of the Design Review Committee.
In one of many sister demonstrations to the massive Women’s March on Washington Magic City activists turned out to oppose Trump’s rhetoric.
A Birmingham lawyer suggests that the reason for John Lewis’ inauguration boycott may be deeper than he let on.
After travelling the country, Ira Hill’s interactive American flag sculpture returns home to Birmingham for Inauguration Day.
Looking back on a career in federal law enforcement, outgoing U.S. attorney says seeking justice for all was always her mission.
How do we keep the city’s trees renewed and healthy — and what do we do with them when they die?
With an election just seven months away, it’s worth taking a look at the things the Bell has accomplished — and the things he perhaps…
An attorney representing Charles Todd Henderson answers questions about recent indictment.
The multi-instrumentalist and Nickel Creek alum talks her third solo record, 'Young in All the Wrong Ways.'
As crowds gathered in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, songs of freedom and equality followed those demonstrating through downtown Birmingham.
Local competition hopes to inspire creativity and positivity in area students.
Speaking in a historic church, the Justice Department leader said Martin Luther King’s legacy should inspire Americans to work for a more just society.
A friend and fellow newspaper veteran recalls the wit and writer he both knew and didn’t know — but always admired.
A.G. Gaston Motel, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, other places declared historically significant by President Obama.
