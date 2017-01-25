'Weld: Birmingham’s Newspaper' embarks on an experimental path to maintain local journalism.
In an era of fake news, with the future of journalism at stake, Weld is taking its case to the community.
Take a look inside a few of the city’s recording studios.
Mayor announces Birmingham will be a "Welcoming City" for immigrants, but the city council, amid public outcry, designates the city as a "Sanctuary City."
Veteran foreign correspondent Jamie Kirchick argues Trump's dismissal of NATO will have grave consequences.
Younger musicians speak out about the ways in which the city has encouraged their passions.
The festival’s third year will also include Run the Jewels, Spoon, and Vince Staples.
Activists at Shuttlesworth International get behind the movement to oppose Trump’s efforts to restrict visitors from Muslim countries.
Scott Register tells the origin story of his long-running radio show.
In the latest episode of WeldCast, Henson talks with Weld publisher Mark Kelly about the role of activists in local and global issues.
Local singers discuss how gospel music has helped heal racial wounds and why their songs of hope are more important than ever.
The all-ages club flourished for a short time in the 2000s, but its impact on Birmingham music is still being felt.
D.C. Women’s March a respite for Alabama progressives.
The Minnesota-based band bring their lastest multimedia album, 'The Seeker,' to Saturn on Wednesday night.
Ambient artists discuss their hard-to-define brand of improvisational, atmospheric music.
The BMA contemporary art exhibition wants to pull you in and make you think — and not just about the art.
Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s new music festival aims to expand your musical palate.
Recapping the decisions made at the January 25 meeting of the Design Review Committee.
The singer-songwriter behind 'My Woman' discusses the relationship between performance and authenticity.
