State lawmakers take aim at judicial override Bills seek to end Alabama's now-unique practice of letting judges impose death sentences against jury recommendations.

New WeldCast: An interview with Cooper Green Director Dr. Raegan Durant In the latest Weldcast, Mark Kelly talks with Dr. Raegan Durant, medical director of Cooper Green Mercy Health Services.

Touring Birmingham’s Historic Federal Reserve Building Photos from inside the old vaults of one of Birmingham’s newly renovated historic buildings.

Design Review: December 2016 Recapping the decisions made at the December 14 meeting of the Design Review Committee.

Our Favorite Shows of 2016 Weld’s music writers share the best concerts they saw this year.

The Woman on the Mountain After a year on the job, Ruffner Mountain’s executive director reflects on a life spent in the woods.

“…But It Often Rhymes” How 2016 highlighted the pervasiveness — and the complexities — of racial tensions in America.

Southtown Court remains in the balance With rumors swirling about the project, the housing authority meets but does nothing to clarify its future — or that of its residents.

“Felt Like Coming Home”: A Conversation with Brent Cobb The singer-songwriter talks about the influence of his producer cousin, Dave Cobb, ahead of his December 17 show at WorkPlay.

Report finds public schools hostile for LGBT students, faculty Human Rights Watch says bullying and harassment of gay and transgender students remain serious problems in America’s public schools.