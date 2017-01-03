New York Times bestselling author Paul Reid argues that the president-elect should not be pre-judged by the media.
The top federal law enforcement officer in North Alabama says protecting prisoner rights benefits everyone in Alabama.
Historians and educators discuss how the school system’s history of segregation has impeded progress for half a century — and their hopes for the future.
Plus, a tribute to the late, great (and extremely droll) Courtney Haden.
As the new year dawns, the Magic City is undergoing a facelift.
Benard Simelton says activists’ efforts have begun to “turn the tidal wave” against U.S. Attorney General nominee.
William Bell spearheads petition for former mayor to receive presidential clemency.
U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance says her office’s approach has always been about making the community safer.
Instead of focusing on the future, let’s tend to the ever-important present.
Bills seek to end Alabama's now-unique practice of letting judges impose death sentences against jury recommendations.
In the latest Weldcast, Mark Kelly talks with Dr. Raegan Durant, medical director of Cooper Green Mercy Health Services.
Photos from inside the old vaults of one of Birmingham’s newly renovated historic buildings.
Recapping the decisions made at the December 14 meeting of the Design Review Committee.
Weld’s music writers share the best concerts they saw this year.
Local school administrators see ethnic diversity in their student bodies changing their systems for the better.
Weld Wide
Local competition hopes to inspire creativity and positivity in area students.
Speaking in a historic church, the Justice Department leader said Martin Luther King’s legacy should inspire Americans to work for a more just society.
A friend and fellow newspaper veteran recalls the wit and writer he both knew and didn’t know — but always admired.
A.G. Gaston Motel, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, other places declared historically significant by President Obama.
