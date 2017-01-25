  • Image courtesy of the Birmingham Museum of Art.
  • Indie-rock band NYCO will be performing with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra at Iron City to kick off their nine night musical event, The Sound Edge Festival.
  • The AT&T Building. Photo by Nick Patterson.
  • Photo by Ryan Scott.
When Deirdre Gaddis (pictured) started singing in a local coffee shop, patrons stopped and listened. Photo by Cody Owens.
Music

Bridges over the divide

Local singers discuss how gospel music has helped heal racial wounds and why their songs of hope are more important than ever.
Cody Owens
Music

Bridges over the divide

Local singers discuss how gospel music has helped heal racial wounds and why their songs of hope are more important than ever.